Achiko AG Issues a Convocation Notice to its Shareholders for its Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) has issued a convocation notice to its shareholders for the Company's Annual General Meeting taking place at 10:00 a.m. CET on December 20, 2022, in the offices of the Notary public Notariat Riesbach-Zurich, Kreuzstrasse 42, 8008 Zurich Zurich.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Annual General Meeting will be held in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b of the Covid-19-Ordinance 3 without physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders may exercise their shareholders’ rights through the independent proxy only, as further set out in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting this year and requests shareholders to make use of their ability to participate through the independent proxy.

Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company’s shareholder ledger may participate in the Annual General Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective shares and to request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Annual General Meeting is December 5, 2022. Only shareholders entered in the shareholder ledger with the right to vote until December 5, 2022 will be entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. For technical and legal reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko AG. Note that during the period from December 5, 2022 until and including December 20, 2022, no entries of shares will be made in the shareholder ledger.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Achiko, containing the full agenda, the proposals of the Board of Directors as well as further information, is available as of today at https://www.achiko.com/financials.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

