U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,624.25
    +22.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,017.00
    +216.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,067.00
    +31.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.80
    +20.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.00
    +3.51 (+4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.00
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.45 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.69
    -0.15 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1209
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9510
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.43
    +3.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.03
    -6.40 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,870.01
    -23.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Achiko AG Reports First Half to June 30, 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update as of September 30, 2022

Achiko AG
·6 min read
Achiko AG
Achiko AG

  • Achiko reports an EBITDA loss of USD $1.9 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of USD $4.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

  • Focal points of the first half year were completion of a major new sales contract in Indonesia, obtaining a CE Mark for AptameX™ and streamlining the organization ahead of launching and scaling production for sales to Indonesia and other countries.

  • AptameX™, Achiko’s proprietary low-cost, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic, has shown competitive product performance to other Covid-19 testing solutions with calibration testing confirming its ability to deliver a >97% sensitive and >97% specific rapid test at a wider range of viral loads than most other rapid tests.

  • After the balance sheet date, raised CHF 1.25 million in financing with sophisticated investors.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the period of six months to June 30, 2022, and its progress since then which can be found at https://www.achiko.com/financials.

In the first half of 2022, Achiko AG has confirmed that calibration testing of its affordable non-invasive Covid-19 saliva-based rapid test technology, AptameX™, indicated the system’s ability to deliver a >97% sensitive and >97% specific rapid test at a wider range of viral loads than most other rapid tests.

“The ability to offer healthcare professionals a practical alternative to PCR tests and less accurate antigen based rapid tests has been a major driver for Achiko’s research and clinical development teams to produce the world’s first scale application using DNA aptamers in a commercial diagnostic setting,” said Mr. Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. “The use of differentiated chemistry to develop a range of non-invasive, highly accurate, and cost-effective rapid tests with Achiko’s AptameX™ technology, positions the Company at the leading edge of diagnostic development moving forward.”

Despite another challenging period for the Company, it has made significant progress with its initial commercial application of its AptameX™ technology and expects to be generating significant revenue from AptameX™ in Indonesia in the final quarter of 2022.

Commercialization in Indonesia and Beyond
A key focus of operations during the reporting period was to progress the Company’s efforts to successfully launch a scalable test product in Indonesia. As part of this, the Company completed its pre-sales validation process in Indonesia with first generation test kits and identified a range of improvements that are being incorporated into its second-generation product. Key materials are now being produced in Taiwan and scale plastics and assembly being undertaken in Indonesia.

In April, the Company signed a major marketing and sales agreement with Pengurus Wilayah Nahdlatul Ulama DKI Jakarta (PWNU), the Jakarta District of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Islamic organization in the world, located primarily in Indonesia. The agreement provides for the supply and delivery of aptamer-based diagnostics, first to its Jakarta branch of over 4 million members, and on success, to the larger membership of over 90 million registered members. At the same time, the Company signed an updated agreement with PT Indofarma TbK (Indofarma) to use its sister digital passporting service Teman SehatTM (“Health Buddy”) as a telehealth platform for its diagnostic services. Indofarma is one of Indonesia’s oldest pharmaceutical companies (part owned by the Government). It supplies over 13,000 pharmacies, 4,000 hospitals, and 9,000 health facilities. It also conducts testing in over one hundred airports and is a national manufacturer of medical devices and the National Contract Research Organization.

In May, the Company successfully registered AptameX™ under the European Union Medical Device Research and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation and obtained a CE Mark that grants it access to 27 countries in the European Union for its Covid-19 AptameX™ test and system.

Financial Results
Achiko concluded the first half of 2022 with an operating loss of USD $2.4 million in comparison to a loss of USD $4.6 million in the first half of 2021. The Company reduced its expense base in Switzerland and focused its development efforts through one primary research and development team.

The ability to manage costs with a reduced footprint has been important during a challenging period for the Company. Delays with completing the full year accounts and subsequent audit took up a considerable amount of management time and attention and contributed to the Company’s delay to raise sufficient finance in time to launch and scale production in Indonesia as planned before the end of the period.

Post balance date, the Company has completed CHF 1.25 million in financing by a number of sophisticated investors. Funds are being applied to launching and scaling commercialization efforts in Indonesia and beyond and bringing the Company towards good standing.

Steven Goh commented: “We are grateful to our shareholders and our partners for their help and support and look forward to a brighter finish to 2022 and beyond.”

AptameX™: Product Development, Sales, and Market Outlook
“Achiko’s core objective is to bring access to better, more affordable, and accurate diagnostics,” Goh added. “With its AptameX™ technology, the Company is well placed to take advantage of major healthcare trends including delivering increasingly accurate diagnosis at Point of Care by non-invasive means and using technology to deliver rapid results in real time.” AptameX™ offers public health assurance through early detection by regularly using a telehealth platform for diagnostics equipped with the latest technological diagnostic tests that are comfortable, accurate and affordable.

Despite delays in production to meet forecast demand, the outlook for AptameX™ in Indonesia remains encouraging and the Company expects to be producing and delivering over one million tests per month in the final quarter of this calendar year. Samples are also being produced for use in other Asian countries, Europe, and the Middle East.

Corporate Initiatives
During the Reporting Period, the Company welcomed Mr. Derek Brandt as a Member of its Advisory Board and after balance date farewelled Ms. Carol Aebi. The Company is moving to strengthen its corporate leadership in Finance and other important functions with a series of key executive appointments. Further details shall be released in advance of and as part of the upcoming AGM that will now be held in late October / early November at a date to be announced.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG  
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport.   AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Credit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After CEO Memo Backfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG was plunged into fresh market turmoil after Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner’s attempts to reassure employees and investors ba

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Credit Suisse: What’s going on, and why its stock is falling

    Credit Suisse is one of 30 systemically important banks. Its stock was slammed on Monday, as credit-default swaps widened.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap?

    It's no exaggeration to say that Altria (NYSE: MO) might be the best dividend stock in history. The domestic tobacco company has raised its dividend 57 times in the last 53 years, most recently hiking the quarterly payout by 4.4% in August to $0.94 a share. In fact, for much of the last 50 years, Altria was the best stock you could own largely due to its rising dividend payments.

  • The Price Is Right For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may...

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • 3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

    These companies have grown their trailing 12-month net earnings per share significantly

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Citi just lowered its S&P 500 price target. Here’s how likely it finds a severe recession, and what it expects from corporate earnings

    Strategists at Citi have reduced their year-end S&P 500 target to 4,000 from 4,200, and produced a 2023 target of 3,900. Put another way, they expect a bit of a recovery this year, and a meandering market next year.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Likely Fed Pivot Won’t End Earnings Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says a Federal Reserve pivot to dovishness is becoming likely amid falling money supply, but such a move won’t allay concerns about earnings. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for A

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month e

  • Tesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares dropped in early trading after the carmaker blamed a disappointing deliveries report on shipment issues that increased the number of vehicles that were on their way to customers as the quarter came to a close.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank’s attempts to rea

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.