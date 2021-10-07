U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +40.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +278.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,939.25
    +180.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +18.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    -1.37 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    -1.15 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3080
    -0.1060 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,189.68
    +2,873.07 (+5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.83
    +51.73 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.84
    +83.97 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Achiko Launches Covid-19 Testing Pilot Program in Indonesia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Achiko AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Launch of pilot program in Indonesia for Achiko’s proprietary, low-cost rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”).

  • Purpose of the pilot program is to confirm unit economics, train staff and to showcase the service.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRAchiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) today launched a pilot program in Indonesia of its proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameXTM, combined with its digital health passporting app Teman SehatTM (“Health Buddy”) as one integrated platform.

“We expect that Covid-19 will be present for years to come and pose an ongoing threat to people’s health and well-being and the economies for many countries,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. Against this backdrop, the cost of testing and the ease of managing test results become a key success factor in the fight against the ramifications of the pandemic. The combination of AptameX and Teman Sehat can make testing affordable to workplaces and communities and bring the cost of frequent testing down to around the cost of a simple lunch while the reliable day-to-day management of the test results becomes a simple process.”

The first stage of the pilot will be held in three sites starting with a location east of Jakarta, Indonesia. The objective of the pilot is to confirm service delivery economics and showcase the service as a precursor to sales. Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”) is approved and listed on the Indonesian government purchasing list.

The Company is currently hiring and training staff, establishing production and distribution channels in Indonesia, and completing a CE mark with a view of sales in Europe and using the CE mark in sales elsewhere.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The Company has created a unique healthtech capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesized and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialization rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global
Jeanene Timberlake
RooneyPartners
E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 400 Henry Ford Hospital staff members quit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Officials say more than 30,000 fully vaccinated, 1,900 approved exemptions, and 400 resigned over the last couple of months

  • Hundreds of Pa. nursing homes may have missed worker vaccination goal

    Hundreds of nursing homes in Pennsylvania may have missed the goal to vaccinate most of their workforce by Oct. 1.

  • Los Angeles approves COVID vaccine mandate

    The Los Angeles City Council approved one of the strictest vaccination requirements in the U.S., requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers and more. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • What is the cost of COVID on health insurance

    What is the true cost of COVID?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Workspace's occupancy levels pick up as London comes back to life

    The company, whose utilisation rate last month reached 56% of 2019 levels mid-week, said like-for-like occupancy was up 2.7 percentage points in the second quarter to 85.6%, and up 3.7% in the half year from a low of 81.9% at the end of March this year. "It's great to see London coming back to life, and our latest utilisation and occupancy figures show that London's SMEs are leading the way back to the office," Workspace boss Graham Clemett said in a statement. Workspace said it has collected 97% of rents due for the second quarter so far, taking the collection rate over the first two quarters of the year to 96%.

  • Tech giants overtook Boeing during pandemic as state's largest employers

    Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) have become Washington's two largest employers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Business Journal research. The two tech giants overtook the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), which held the top spot for decades. Microsoft took second place by gaining over 2,000 employees since 2019 as Boeing lost around 15,000 due to layoffs.

  • FOREX-Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike

    * Dollar edges up on euro, yen, Aussie and kiwi * RBNZ lifts cash rate to 0.5%, as expected * ADP payrolls due 1215 GMT, +428k jobs forecast By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar inched higher in choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the global growth outlook and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The kiwi was last 0.3% weaker at $0.6931 and the greenback posted similar gains elsewhere. The greenback has won support as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year and lay the ground for an exit from pandemic-era interest rate settings well before central banks in Europe and Japan.

  • Morgan Stanley Cuts PT On Vivint Smart Home, Resideo Technologies

    Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring lowered Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) and Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) price targets and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of the downgrade of their IT Hardware industry view to Cautious. Woodring lowered Vivint Smart Home price target to (implying an upside of 17%) from $14, and Resideo Technologies price target to (implying an upside of 30.9%) from $33. Woodring mentions that the firm's U.S. Equity Strategy Team believes

  • Innovation, Sustainability Key at Lineapelle

    The three-day leather trade show closed in Milan on Sept. 24.

  • Facebook Outage Is Felt Acutely by Small-Business Owners

    (Bloomberg) -- During Facebook Inc.’s global outage on Monday, online clothing boutique Exul recorded no sales for the first time since it opened last November. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines Chicago“Every day

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • UpHealth stock plunges toward record low after upsized share offering prices at deep discount

    Shares of UpHealth Inc. plunged 34.5% toward a record low in active trading to pace all of the premarket decliners on Tuesday, after the Florida-based digital health company announced the pricing of its upsized equity offering at a deep discount. Trading volume swelled to 4.3 million shares ahead of the open, already more than 10 times the full-day average. The company said late Monday it raised $40.25 million as its 23.0 million-share common stock offering priced at $1.75, or 33.0% below Monday

  • Opendoor raises billions to buy thousands of homes

    “There’s a land grab going on, not just among iBuyers, but between anyone wanting to buy a house," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist.

  • Traders Hold Breath as China Markets to Reopen After Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial markets are set to open for the first time in a week on Friday, with investors bracing for volatility from a surprise default in the property sector coupled with the global energy shortage.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshape

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.