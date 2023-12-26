Acing the test of time: These Tallahassee businesses, nonprofits reached milestones

With tenacity and grit, some Tallahassee businesses and nonprofits celebrated milestone anniversaries this year and they hope to celebrate many more.

It wasn't by accident. Each, with their unique origin stories, weathered the challenges of their industries, economic downturns, a global pandemic and other bouts with fate.

Yet, they remain. They represent a thread in the fabric of Tallahassee's economic development tapestry and appear determined to continue to weave more into the city's workforce and legacy.

Most of them are larger than they used to be. Some relocated from their original site. Now, they're all finding ways to stretch resources, improve their products and service for Tallahassee and beyond.

85 Years: Tallahassee Nurseries

For many, Tallahassee Nurseries is their happy place. Customers and visitors survey the vast selection of plants, flowers, trees and gardening essentials on a mission to create botanical beauty at their homes or businesses. Or they simply come to walk, sit, sip a slushy wine or beer and see beauty surround them, easing their stress or angst.

Children create memories, spotting frogs and koi fish in the ponds and running through isles of perennial and seasonal flowers. Tallahassee Nurseries co-owner Paul Brock said generations of children did this and, with any luck and staying power, many more will do the same.

Brock enjoys knowing the nursery serves has served the region for 85 years — one of the oldest milestones achieved this year by a business. This year has been a time for reflection on its roots and innovations, like the advent of plastic containers that transformed how customers shopped for plants and flowers.

"Most stuff way back then was in the ground and dug and then moved," Brock said.

Jessie Ostrander, a retail associate at Tallahassee Nurseries organizes plants Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Founding owners Jean and Ruth Ellis started the nursery as a vegetable stand in 1938; still at the same location. Jean Ellis Jr. later followed his father's footsteps and ran the business in the late 80s.

It's since had several upgrades, including concrete and brick walkways to improve the customer experience and an expanded parking lot.

Brock came to Tallahassee Nurseries in 1984. He worked in the outdoor department, adding "everything was much smaller and much tighter" compared to the 12-acre property.

He's witnessed the nursery's growth up close. With more than 120 varieties alone, Tallahassee Nurseries offers thousands of varieties of plants.

"We pride ourselves in having a very large variety and selection. And we pride ourselves in really tip top quality and that's one of the reasons we're still hanging around here for 85 years," Brock said.

He's proud of this year's milestone, adding he was working at the garden center when it reached its 50th anniversary.

"There's a great sense of pride," Brock said.

75 Years: Rainey Cawthon Distributors

Rainey Cawthon Distributors is celebrating it’s 75th year of business this year and it owns 10 Shell/Red Hills Markets convenience stores.

Charles Rooney, president at Rainey Cawthon Distributors, said this year's milestone spurs "an enormous amount of pride in our company culture."

In 1948, the company was founded by three partners: Rainey Cawthon, Charles Mayhew and Fred Pierson.

The fleet and bulk delivery operations serve ten area Shell gas stations.

Rooney credits the company's longevity to its employees and its loyal customers, including some of the same heating oil customers since the 1960s.

"We are so thankful to our community for allowing us to grow with Tallahassee and look forward to many more years of service," Rooney said.

75 Years: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hosts a hands-on demonstration of the MONARCH™ Robotic Bronchoscopy Platform, Friday, July 21, 2023. MONARCH™ is a robotic tool used to perform minimally invasive bronchoscopy procedures to detect, biopsy, diagnose and mark lung cancer.

The hospital was born from a growing community need. At the time, most local residents sought care at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia, private family practices and clinics, along with Florida A&M University Hospital that served the poor and Black residents during the segregated Jim Crow era.

Medical care for serious injuries required an hours-long drive to Gainesville, Jacksonville or Atlanta.

In the 1940s, local leaders said Tallahassee needed a hospital of its own. The city of Tallahassee purchased 15 acres for $6,000 "at the confluence of Micosukee and Centerville Roads," according to an anniversary book dedicated to TMH's 75 anniversary. However, World War II slowed momentum.

Post war, the word "memorial" was injected into the names of hospitals later constructed in honor of those who served. Fast forward 75 years, TMH has become the regional epicenter for medical care.

"I tell people who work here," said TMH President and CEO Mark O'Bryant, "no matter what you do, everything you do is centered around the patient. We are here to serve the community."

O'Bryant said Tallahassee's attractive quality of life is a combination of critical factors, including quality of health.

"There is no organization that impacts the quality of health of our region more than TMH," he said. "It's not just because of our size and our reach. It is because of our mission."

From its Trauma Center to regional clinics throughout Tallahassee and the surrounding counties, O'Bryant said TMH provides a range of care to serve populations in need that includes remote areas that have been healthcare deserts.

As of Dec. 19, TMH had 31,965 admissions, more than 142,640 total visits to its emergency and urgent care centers, more than 164,610 outpatient visits and 18,000 surgeries.

65 Years: Capital Hitch Service

First launched in 1958, Capital Hitch Service, Inc. started off at the corner of Gaines Street and Bronough Street and is now located at 7596 West Tennessee St.

Robert "Bob" Wilke had a vision that began on West Tennessee Street years ago and has since been kept aflame by a third generation of family members at the helm.

"We have gone from basic trailer hitch and trailer repair installations to installations of fifth wheel and gooseneck hitches, tow bars and braking systems, and within the past couple of years we have exploded in the truck accessories, especially lift kits, tires and wheels," owner Lisa Rackley said.

In addition, Rackely said, trailer sales and repairs keep "us quite busy throughout the year as well."

"It's quite an accomplishment going from two employees to 12 over the years, and we expect to hire a few more in the coming year."

60 Years: LeMoyne Arts

LeMoyne Arts is decked out for the holidays and serving cookies and cookie on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Big changes led up to the milestone year for LeMoyne Arts. The organization acquired a building two years ago that was transformed into a modern art education center.

Kelly Dozier, who serves as the LeMoyne board's lead director, said LeMoyne has renovated the Meginnis-Munroe House that houses its gallery, administrative offices and an expanded gallery shop featuring hand-made pieces from over 60 local and regional artists, makers, and authors.

"Since 1963, LeMoyne Art Foundation has served four generations of families in our community and has inspired and supported the appreciation and participation in the visual arts for tens of thousands of people," Dozier said.

She said an independent survey was conducted and recently asked, "In what ways would you say that LeMoyne has impacted you or a member of your family?"

70% say their lives have been enriched overall 44% report improved art skills or job-related skills 33% report enhanced connections with other artists 27% report enhanced diversity of their social connections 16% say that their confidence has improved through these experiences

"LeMoyne is very proud to have made a positive impact on people's lives for 60 years and to be in the position to continue and grow that positive impact long into the future," Dozier said.

60 Years: Tasty Pastry Bakery

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, customers and staff celebrated 60 years of the Cross family-owned Tasty Pastry Bakery in Market Square.

Tasty Pastry, Tallahassee's oldest bakery, has the distinction of being able to say its been a part of celebrations, milestones and events for generations.

The original location opened near Florida State's campus on West Tennessee Street and later moved to Tallahassee's north side in 1977.

Ten years later, it relocated to its Market Street location and was managed by the second generation of Cross family members.

“Tasty Pastry has not only been a staple of our lives but has been a constant in the lives of many Tallahassee families," said Mark Cross, co-owner of Tasty Pastry Bakery, in a statement. "Watching families grow and introduce the next generation to Tasty Pastry Bakery is a joy we couldn’t have anticipated.”

50 Years: Hatcher Opticians

Founded by Bill and Ann Hatcher, the business is located on Centerville Road. It prides itself on the notion that "our customers deserve the very best quality frames and lens technology," according to its website.

An independent doctor of optometry also serves customers for all their eyewear needs.

50 Years: Sperry & Associates

Sperry & Associates celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

The art of building strong relationships has been the cornerstone of Sperry & Associates' success for half a century.

The family business was started by Don and Jane Sperry and has since grown to be a premier employee-owned construction with its fingerprints throughout the Southeast. In Tallahassee, particularly along Capital Circle, the company has built a vast majority of the commercial properties on the major corridor.

President Bart Wells, who married into the family, began working for his in-laws after graduating from the University of Florida. He was teeming with knowledge and ideas, along with his fresh approach to conducting business in the construction industry.

Wells remembers one moment, witnessing Sperry talk with a prospective client interested in a new building project.

"He's over there talking to somebody and he says, 'Well, yeah, we'll build that building for you.' You know, at the time, $150,000. They shook hands on it," Wells said. "We go back to the office and he'd start ordering materials, and I'm like, 'What about a contract?'"

Sperry's reply was simply: I shook his hand.

"That same idea of having that type of close knit relationship still carries forward with us today," Wells said. "It's been quite a journey for us."

Sperry & Associates has done more than 1,000 commercial projects throughout the Southeast during its 50-year span, including the massive expansion near completion at Danfoss Turbocor's facility in Tallahassee and several stand-alone car dealerships featuring Porsche, Volkswagen and Volvo dealerships in the future.

"We're not chasing a job. We're not chasing car washes. We're not chasing gas stations or furniture and manufacturing plants ... We're chasing a customer," Wells said. "We're working. We're looking for those relationships."

50 Years: Tallahassee Ballet

Tomoko Takahashi as Odette with Jorge Arceo as the Prince will dance in the Tallahassee Ballet’s 50th anniversary concert, featuring Acts II and IV of Tchaikovsky’s Russian classic, "Swan Lake," May 13-14, 2023.

For five decades, the Tallahassee Ballet created memorable performances of awe and beauty. It began with Helen Salter, who hosted practices in her studios in the lower level of the Northwood Mall.

By the late 1970s, the Ballet relocated to what is now the Governor’s Club.

“There was no air-conditioning, but it had a fantastic springy wooden ballroom dance floor and huge windows that we could open up for a breeze,” says Pamela Marsh, an original dancer in the company, according to the Ballet's website.

Two years ago, the Ballet moved into it's new home, a 14,000-square-foot facility Kerry Forest Parkway.

The ballet was resourceful and searched for anywhere suitable for rehearsal. In the 1980s, dancers practiced in an abandoned space within the old downtown library at the corner of Monroe and Call streets. It wasn't ideal given some described it as "dirty and dusty and the Tallahassee cloggers practiced above us at the same time, which resulted in a layer of silt raining down on everything," said a dancer at the time. "My pink tights came home gray.”

It now hosts a fully professional main company with an apprentice program. the Tallahassee Ballet also provides a youth company for emerging artists in training. The two companies and their official school (The Tallahassee Ballet School) train in a facility that we could have never dreamed of back in the 70s.

45 Years: Melting Pot

The first Melting Pot location opened in Maitland in 1975. Brothers Mark, Mike and Bob Johnston — two of whom worked as servers in Maitland — bought the franchising rights to expand what they believed could be unique dining in Tallahassee.

For 45 years, it's been a go-to destination for life's celebrations and a treat for fondue lovers. The original location was the basement of the former Barnacle Bill's to its current location on North Monroe Street in 2007.

It recently unveiled a new look following major remodel that included more open floor plan, an open dining room and an easily seen bar area.

45 Years: Southside Mower

Based in Tallahassee, Southside Mower is an agricultural dealership that sells new and pre-owned Mowers. It's located at 1885 S Monroe St.

Southside Mower opened on Oct. 10, 1978 by the brother and sister pair of George Coumanis and Chrisie Coumanis Hughes.

"When the pair ventured into business, their goal was simply repairing small engines, dirt bikes and motorcycles," their website states. "It wasn't long until the business was so busy that they had to immediately expand in order to meet their customer's demands."

The business has grown from a small repair shop into a full line outdoor power equipment retailer with more than 20 employees, according to their website.

40 Years: Parkway Car Care Service

Parkway Car Care Center celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

Parkway Car Care Center/ Parkway Marine started off as a small three-bay automotive repair shop in 1983. In time, it expanded to become an eight-bay Marine and Automotive repair and sales facility.

Owners Fred and Ruth Jones wanted to provide "reliable repair to the people of our community's vehicles," according to the company. "Fred started repairing vehicles at the age of 16 and turned it into a real asset. After saving up and working for a few other shops and dealerships in Tallahassee he was able to build his own business."

Some of the company's original customers still patronize the business.

40 Years: Uptown Cafe

Uptown Cafe server Dianna White picks up three plates of food from the window Thursday, March 12, 2020. Business at the restaurant has remained steady, but Uptown Cafe has had customers cancel their catering orders in the past few days as events are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Serving customers and providing for employees at Uptown Cafe has been a family affair for the Tedios, according to the restaurant's website.

Started in 1983 in the heart of downtown Tallahassee, the breakfast mainstay's regulars have become friends to Fred, Beth, and Nic Tedio.

The restaurant, located across from TMH, opened in April 2000. Three years later, Uptown Cafe closed its downtown location on College Avenue after 20 years.

But the Miccosukee Road location continues to thrive.

"Many staff have worked their way through college at Uptown, becoming part of the family, and staying in touch to this day," their website states.

30 Years: Cavallo Farms

Cavallo Farms celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Owners Amy Center and Janet Cawley said they've taught countless customers how to ride and enjoy the horse world.

They now teach children of past students. They said they've helped riders reach their goals locally and on a national scene.

"We introduced Interscholastic Equestrian Competition for middle and high school students to the Panhandle. We help make our sport better on a national level by being involved in national and international competitions and programs that promote competition and education," said Amy Center and Janet Cawley.

30 Years: Lofty Pursuits

Greg Cohen started Lofty Pursuits in 1993 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Sept. 17, 2023.

Lofty Pursuits owner Gregory Cohen said he's most proud of the joy he gets to bring to generations of children.

According to the company's official history, Lofty Pursuits opened in 1993 as a toy store specializing in kites, darts, yo-yos and juggling equipment.

"Over the years, the product lines expanded, and every time Lofty Pursuits outgrew an old location and moved, something major was added," according to their website. "First it was board games and general toys, then a full service soda fountain and candy making, most recently it has been a full kitchen to do a daily brunch, and to make more candy.

They now operate on Market Street.

"Children who were taken to Lofty Pursuits by their parents now bring in their own kids, and we feel we are part of their family," Cohen said. "It is a privilege."

30 Years: The Moore Agency

The Moore Agency celebrated its 30th milestone anniversary this year.

It began as the Moore Consulting Group with one woman: Karen Moore.

She left her academia career to venture out on her own and, within days of taking the leap, she had five new clients and an intern. The marketing and communications agency has since earned a bevy of recognitions, rewards and rankings on a national and global scale.

"As Moore celebrates its 30th anniversary, it is ranked among the world’s top 200 communications agencies by the PRovoke Report and a Top 5 medium-sized agency in the U.S. by PRNEWS," said Terrie Ard, president and COO. "Contributing to our success is a 97% client retention rate and over the past five years 79% revenue growth."

Ard said the agency, which started as a one-room business at Lake Ella, now spans offices in "three time zones with more than 50 team members of accomplished marketers, designers, advertisers and business strategists."

"The company has a continued focus on team culture and a 92% employee retention rate," Ard said.

30 Years: Thomas Howell Ferguson

Thomas Howell Ferguson celebrated its 30-year anniversary this year.

The firm's original name was Walker Barineau Walker. Today, with more than 140 employees, Thomas Howell Ferguson is one of the largest regional accounting firms with locations in Tampa, Panama City and Bainbridge, Georgia.

It specializes in traditional accounting, auditing, government consulting and tax services. Jeff Barbacci, a managing shareholder, said the firm is proud of its three decades of providing comprehensive services to clients.

"We are proud of the fact that we have been able to continue the culture and mission on which we were founded. It all begins with making an impact in everything we do," he said. "By caring about our people, our clients and our community, we have been able to provide an environment of success for our team, provide high-quality, care-driven service to our clients and serve as leaders to help shape the communities we serve."

30 Years: Thompson, Crawford Brown and Smiley

Thompson Crawford Brown & Smiley Law Firm celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023.

The firm began with three young lawyers — Thomas Thompson, William Crawford and Scott Smiley, who met as students at Florida State University College of Law in the late 1980s.

They were cutting their teeth at other law firms when they decided to open a firm together, although they had no clients. Fast forward 30 years and the firm has represented over 6,000 clients in the Big Bend area.

"Most of our work comes from word-of-mouth referrals by past clients and other local attorneys," Thompson said. "We are very proud the community sees this firm as one they would send their friends and family to."

Thompson said the firm is one of the few law firms in the Tallahassee area to specialize in bankruptcy, personal injury, commercial litigation, business, employment law, family law and probate and estate law.

25 Years: AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage

AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

The company began as a one-man operation, hence the name AMWAT or "A Man With A Truck."

Founder Dean Pugh used a spare bedroom as a home office and launched his business with a pick-up truck and trailer. In short order, the startup moved into a small warehouse and expanded with three moving trucks and six employees.

Gloria Pugh joined the team in 2005. According to AMWAT's website, "the company restructured and obtained authority from the United States Department of Transportation to cross state lines."

By June 2008, AMWAT acquired the largest and oldest moving company in the Big Bend area. It has since evolved into an expert in transportation, logistics, warehousing, and storage and is equipped with handling commodities that include household and commercial goods, art exhibits and scientific equipment.

"We take pride in fostering opportunities for personal and professional growth, equipping individuals with valuable skills, and contributing to socioeconomic elevation," said Gloria Pugh, president and CEO. "Our commitment to excellence has resulted in a remarkable 98% client satisfaction rate, a testament to the outstanding services we provide."

25 Years: Catering Capers

Catering Capers specializes in catering and event management for parties and events.

"We devote our attention to preparing menus and meals that are always beautifully presented, enjoyable, and absolutely delicious! You can count on us to cater your event seamlessly while you and your guests enjoy your special occasion," according to the company's website.

25 Years: Live the Life

Richard and Elizabeth Albertson wanted to help other couples navigate the challenges of marriage and life's crises.

In 1998, they launched Live the Life in the back of their townhouse and used "painful lessons learned from the brokenness of their own marriage,"

"With the growing cancer of divorce and family breakdown spreading across America, Richard and Elizabeth’s passion is to provide individuals and couples the practical tools, skills and resources needed to transform marriages and families," according to its website.

The company steadily grew over the years and by 2011, became a statewide organizations with offices in Jacksonville, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In addition, Live the Life is recognized nationally in the marriage and relationship education field.

25 Years: Partners in Association Management

Partners in Association Management celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

President and CEO Bennet Napier said his Partners in Association Management company started as a mom and pop operation.

It has since grown to become the largest firm of its type headquartered in Florida offering management services to state, regional, and national associations.

"It's humbling to hit a milestone like a 25th anniversary. The talent and passion of our team in serving our clients is the foundation for our success." Napier said.

25 Years: Superior Painting

Superior Painting celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

Superior Painting celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer. The family business specializes in residential and commercial painting.

"I am most proud of the employees who have worked with us over the years and have called Superior Painting home," said Gerald LaMothe, the company's owner. "We have 30 employees currently and over half of them have been here 5 years or longer and some over 20 years."

20 Years: Watson & Associates, PA, CPAs

The firm started with no grand plan, said Adam Watson, president of Watson & Associates, PA, CPAs.

"Just finding a niche and trying to help people and it means so much we've done it well enough to still be around," Watson said. "It also gives us tremendous pride to have been around long enough that we are starting to work with second-generation clients."

In addition to the firm's longevity, Watson said he's proud of its partnerships with the nonprofit community. The company has contribute over $50,000 to local organizations.

Non-Milestone Anniversaries over 20 years

118 Years — Tallahassee Democrat (which began as the Tallahassee Weekly True Democrat)

93 Years — Ausley McMullen Law Firm

78 Years — Shell Oyster Bar

62 Years — Doc's Liquors, Havana

47 Years — Bedfellows

41 Years — Target Print & Mail

44 Years — HCA Florida Capital Hospital

41 Years — Food Glorious Food

41 Years — Harper Revell Heating and Air Conditioning Inc.

39 Years — RBOA - RB Oppenheim Associates

33 Years — Moore Bass Consulting

32 Years — Marsha Doll Models

31 Years — Miller Glass

27 Years — Kool Beanz Cafe

26 Years — Z. Bardhi’s Italian Cuisine

24 Years — Cornerstone Learning Community

24 Years — Salter Mitchell PR

24 Years — Tiger Rock Martial Arts

23 Years — The Other Side Vintage

21 Years — Schetchley Law firm

