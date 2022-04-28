Ack! 2-for-1 passes for TC Sessions: Robotics disappear tomorrow

It's the last call for you and a friend to attend — for the price of one ticket — TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 on July 22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts, followed by an online event on July 26.

We can’t wait to see you in Boston, and we hope you’ll take advantage of a significant savings opportunity to spend a full day with the best and brightest visionaries, founders, builders, scientists and investors — and robots! — in the robotics and AI industries.

Deadline alert: Buy your TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 pass by 11:59 p.m. (PT) tomorrow, Friday April 29, pay $165, and you’ll receive a second pass for free.

What can you expect at TC Sessions: Robotics? TechCrunch editors conduct 1:1 interviews and moderate panel discussions from the main stage; plenty of interactive, expert-led breakout sessions with Q&As and smaller roundtables for deeper conversations on specific topics. And with more than 2,000 influential robotics movers, shakers and makers in attendance, be prepared to engage in some world-class networking.

Of course, everyone wants to see robots in action — and see them you shall. You’ll find them on the main stage and, for hands-on demos, head over to the expo area. That’s where you’ll find dozens of exciting early-stage startups displaying their latest robotics tech.

Here are just a few of the brilliant people we’ll have on stage, and we’ll be announcing specific speakers in the coming weeks and months. Want to speak at our event or recommend someone? Fill out this application by May 22. TechCrunch will notify people by June 10.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 takes place on July 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. You get twice as much opportunity and fun with our 2-for-1, but that pass price disappears tomorrow, April 29 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Beat the deadline, buy your pass, pick a pal and go spend the day with robots. We can’t wait to see you there!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

