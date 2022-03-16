Acker & Wine Societies Join To Raise Funds For World Central Kitchen & Global Humanitarian Relief

Auction house Acker, Wine & Spirits Magazine, and the world's great wine societies seek donations for Chef Jose Andres' charity to feed millions of displaced Ukrainians.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker, the world's largest wine and spirits auction house, has announced that it has partnered with the prestigious wine societies of the world to host an auction with proceeds donated to Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen (WCK ), a non-profit responding to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. The organization is currently on the ground in Poland and Ukraine, feeding the millions displaced from the invasion of Ukraine, as well as those who remain in the country. The operation is expected to expand as the situation continues.

Some of the world's most prestigious wine societies and organizations, including the Société des Amis du Champagne, Commanderie de Bordeaux, Commanderie des Costes du Rhône, and the Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs have committed to donating lots from their generous members. Wine & Spirits Magazine has also joined, encouraging its vast community of readers to participate however they can. As the long-time global leader in fine and rare wine and spirits auctions, Acker will host the auction on its bidding platform, and donate the full premium on every lot designated for the charity.

With the first Acker auction slated to take place in April, lots for WCK will bear an indicia specific to the charity, encouraging bidders to engage generously. The auction house will continue to support WCK on an ongoing basis with lots going up for auction in its web and live sales throughout the year.

For those wishing to contribute monetary donations, a fundraising page has been established under the team name "Wine for WCK" at http://donate.wck.org/wineforwck .

Said Acker CEO Irvin Goldman, "The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is extremely distressing, and the millions who have fled their homes seeking refuge and protection are in dire need of help. The efforts of Chef Andres and organizations like World Central Kitchen inspire us all to action, and Acker is proud to join with the great wine societies to contribute to relief in any form we can. We hope that this auction will be the first of many endeavors to support WCK and all the good it does around the world, starting right here with one bottle, one lot, one meal at a time."

Joshua Green, Editor and Publisher of Wine and Spirits Magazine said, "The World Central Kitchen is doing critical work to feed Ukranian refugees, and they need support from all of us here in the States." Added co-founder of the Société des Amis du Champagne and active member of many wine societies, Michael Katz, "Our members hold tremendous respect for World Central Kitchen, particularly with regard to the important work it is doing for the Ukranian people experiencing such devastating turmoil. Reaching into our cellars is just one thing we can do to raise awareness and lend support."

For more information regarding this special auction, or to donate bottles from your own collection to support WCK, please contact wck@ackerwines.com or call Acker's Auction Department toll free at 877-225-3747. For more information on WCK and its many humanitarian efforts, visit wck.org.

About Acker

Now in its third century, Acker is America's oldest wine shop (est. 1820), and the world's largest fine and rare wine and spirits auction house. Since Acker began hosting auctions in 1998, the house has gained worldwide acclaim expanding its vast array of services including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, luxury wine experiences, and much more. Visit www.ackerwines.com for details.

