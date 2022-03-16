U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.75
    +54.75 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,898.00
    +366.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.00
    +256.25 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.90
    +24.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.84
    -0.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.47
    -3.30 (-10.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3040
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,326.88
    +1,659.75 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.10
    +36.83 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.75
    +75.05 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Acker & Wine Societies Join To Raise Funds For World Central Kitchen & Global Humanitarian Relief

·3 min read

Auction house Acker, Wine & Spirits Magazine, and the world's great wine societies seek donations for Chef Jose Andres' charity to feed millions of displaced Ukrainians.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker, the world's largest wine and spirits auction house, has announced that it has partnered with the prestigious wine societies of the world to host an auction with proceeds donated to Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit responding to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. The organization is currently on the ground in Poland and Ukraine, feeding the millions displaced from the invasion of Ukraine, as well as those who remain in the country. The operation is expected to expand as the situation continues.

Some of the world's most prestigious wine societies and organizations, including the Société des Amis du Champagne, Commanderie de Bordeaux, Commanderie des Costes du Rhône, and the Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs have committed to donating lots from their generous members. Wine & Spirits Magazine has also joined, encouraging its vast community of readers to participate however they can. As the long-time global leader in fine and rare wine and spirits auctions, Acker will host the auction on its bidding platform, and donate the full premium on every lot designated for the charity.

With the first Acker auction slated to take place in April, lots for WCK will bear an indicia specific to the charity, encouraging bidders to engage generously. The auction house will continue to support WCK on an ongoing basis with lots going up for auction in its web and live sales throughout the year.

For those wishing to contribute monetary donations, a fundraising page has been established under the team name "Wine for WCK" at http://donate.wck.org/wineforwck.

Said Acker CEO Irvin Goldman, "The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is extremely distressing, and the millions who have fled their homes seeking refuge and protection are in dire need of help. The efforts of Chef Andres and organizations like World Central Kitchen inspire us all to action, and Acker is proud to join with the great wine societies to contribute to relief in any form we can. We hope that this auction will be the first of many endeavors to support WCK and all the good it does around the world, starting right here with one bottle, one lot, one meal at a time."

Joshua Green, Editor and Publisher of Wine and Spirits Magazine said, "The World Central Kitchen is doing critical work to feed Ukranian refugees, and they need support from all of us here in the States." Added co-founder of the Société des Amis du Champagne and active member of many wine societies, Michael Katz, "Our members hold tremendous respect for World Central Kitchen, particularly with regard to the important work it is doing for the Ukranian people experiencing such devastating turmoil. Reaching into our cellars is just one thing we can do to raise awareness and lend support."

For more information regarding this special auction, or to donate bottles from your own collection to support WCK, please contact wck@ackerwines.com or call Acker's Auction Department toll free at 877-225-3747. For more information on WCK and its many humanitarian efforts, visit wck.org.

About Acker

Now in its third century, Acker is America's oldest wine shop (est. 1820), and the world's largest fine and rare wine and spirits auction house. Since Acker began hosting auctions in 1998, the house has gained worldwide acclaim expanding its vast array of services including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, luxury wine experiences, and much more. Visit www.ackerwines.com for details.

Press Contact

NAME
Jennifer DiDomizio
PHONE
917.533.1207
WEBSITE
https://www.ackerwines.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acker--wine-societies-join-to-raise-funds-for-world-central-kitchen--global-humanitarian-relief-301503724.html

SOURCE Acker

Recommended Stories

  • Melinda French Gates Says Her 'Lowest Moment' Was Making the Decision to Leave Bill Gates

    Melinda French Gates, one of USA Today’s Women of the Year, also opens up about empowering women and how she practices self-care

  • Quest Diagnostics Foundation to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine With $500,000 Gift to Project HOPE

    SECAUCUS, N.J., March 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Quest Diagnostics Foundation today announced a $500,000 donation to Project HOPE to support its humanitarian crisis relief efforts in Ukraine and fo...

  • Delivering for Good: Chartered Flight Provides Emergency Supplies to People in Lebanon

    Responding to the explosion in Lebanon

  • How European startups are aiding Ukrainian refugees

    Thomas Duscha, founder and CEO of Berlin-based battery swapping startup Swobbee, was in Poland visiting family in early March when the reach of the Ukraine crisis galvanized him to action. In the weeks since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country as of Tuesday, according to a tracker from the U.N. refugee agency. Of those, over 1.8 million have landed in Poland.

  • Community calendar

    Ruidoso and Lincoln County upcoming events, public meetings and public service announcements.

  • Starbucks' 3-pronged effort to create a more inclusive future for the brand

    Starbucks is taking action to eliminate "points of exclusion" for customers across the globe, and connect more with consumers, and their communities.

  • Millions of Children Could Go Hungry if Lawmakers Don't Extend Free Lunch Program

    Image source: Getty Images Even before the pandemic, there were programs in place to offer free or reduced-price school meals to children in need. But since the start of the pandemic, additional funding has helped provide more free school meals, and that alone has helped many children avoid going hungry at a time when their families' finances may have taken a hit.

  • Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk is Back on the Course in 2022

    Walkers welcomed back on the Boston Marathon® course after two years of walking virtually

  • Makeshift shelter at Ukraine-Poland border takes in stranded pets

    Some families have had to leave their pets behind, leaving their animals with notes that say, "We hope we can find our dogs and cats again."

  • SAMBAZON Commits $25,000 to Alleviate Poverty through Whole Planet Foundation

    Since 2011, SAMBAZON has donated $410,975 to Whole Planet Foundation to fund 9,795 microloans and created 53,392 opportunities for low-income entrepreneurs – mostly women. We welcome SAMBAZON this ...

  • Unsilenced Voices Debuts Domestic Violence Awareness Tour in Texas

    Unsilenced Voices Debuts Domestic Violence Awareness Tour in TexasPR NewswireDALLAS, March 16, 2022Global nonprofit brings free, direct help for abuse victims and education for community in Dallas, Texas on April 22DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices (UV) and RayCo Media (RayCo) proudly presents a National Domestic Violence Awareness Tour across the United States, beginning with a free public event in Dallas, Friday, April 22. The event wil

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • T. Rowe Price Named to Fortune Magazine's “World's Most Admired” List for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

    T. Rowe Price has again been named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” list. Its inclusion in the 2022 list marks the twelfth consecutive year that the firm has received this recognition.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in January for 3rd month

    Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a third straight month in January in the amount of $74.36 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday. Foreigners have bought Treasuries in eight of the last 12 months, including a record net monthly purchase of $118 billion in March 2021. Overall, the data showed a net TIC inflow of $294.2 billion.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • This Is the Stock to Play the Surge in European Natural-Gas Prices

    Equinor stands to gain as European countries start to reduce their reliance on Russia. And its total yield is near an eye-popping 10%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.