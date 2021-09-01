U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Ackerman Group Announces Several Industry Veterans as New Partners

·3 min read

Additions Strengthen Company's Leadership of Veterinary Practice Brokerage Market

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ackerman Group, the veterinary industry's leading practice broker, announced the addition of Richard Lester, Win Lippincott, and Jeff Hooper as Partners. Effective immediately, Mr. Lester assumes the role of Co-CEO, alongside Dr. Gary Ackerman, the company's Founder and Co-CEO. Mr. Lippincott joins as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director. Mr. Hooper continues as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director "Partnering with Rich and Win positions this company for its next phase of growth and market leadership," remarked Dr. Ackerman. "The breadth and depth of their industry and transaction experience along with operational expertise brings added perspective and knowledge to support our veterinary practice owners as we help them navigate the increasingly complex practice sale process. Additionally, just as our veterinarian clients look to chart a course for slowing down professionally, I am pleased to now have definition for the next couple years of my own career with them as Partners. It also delights me to have Jeff become a Partner, having been so instrumental in the company's rapid growth these last few years."

Ackerman Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ackerman Group)
Ackerman Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ackerman Group)

"Dr. Gary Ackerman and his team have built a remarkable business assisting practice owners through the fast-paced and increasing complex consolidation cycle in the industry," commented Lester. "The Ackerman Group's brand is second to none when it comes to brokering transactions with veterinary consolidators. I'm proud to now co-lead the team with Gary as it continues its tradition of helping veterinarians realize the wealth generating benefits of practice ownership." Previously, Lester founded and served as CEO of Veterinary Practice Partners, a practice ownership company with nearly eighty locations focused on co-owning practices with veterinarians. Joining Ackerman Group marks a continuation of his passion for financial advocacy and empowerment on behalf of veterinarians. "I believe strongly that veterinarians owning practices and benefitting financially from ownership is incredibly important to the profession. I am excited to reach more practitioners through this venture and support them in this exciting aspect of their careers, just as Gary has since his own days as a practicing veterinarian."

Since its founding, Ackerman Group has brokered over 175 transactions representing $850 million in veterinary practice sales. Thus far in 2021, the market for practice transactions has continued to remain robust, something Hooper noted: "Deal flow at Ackerman Group shows no signs of abating anytime soon. Today's announcement signifies the company's commitment to being able to better serve any practice owner who needs expert guidance in selling to one of the veterinary consolidators. Our bandwidth to educate veterinarians about the business of practice and provide exceptional service undoubtedly grows in an exciting way today."

According to Lippincott, formerly Chief Growth Officer at Veterinary Practice Partners, the profession can anticipate more from the company in the near future. "Today, despite Ackerman's significant market presence, fewer than one in four practice owners are benefitting from professional, expert advisory services during the sales process. Gary, Jeff, Rich and I endeavor to change that and ensure that more veterinarians are fully realizing the fruits of their life's work in each transaction and receive full value for their business through expert advisory support. For years, the company has stood for securing the financial and professional futures of veterinarians. We look forward to building on that mission for years to come."

About Ackerman Group

Ackerman Group is a leading provider of brokerage and advisory services to veterinary practice owners. Since its founding in 2017 the company has brokered over 175 transactions representing $850 million in veterinary practice sales. Operating in all 50 states, Ackerman Group educates and guides practice owners through the complex business transition process to secure the best fit for their practice culture, personalized terms, and maximum value for their most important asset: their practice.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ackerman-group-announces-several-industry-veterans-as-new-partners-301367549.html

SOURCE Ackerman Group

