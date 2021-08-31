U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

Ackermans & van Haaren: Half-year results 2021

Ackermans & van Haaren
Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


  • Ackermans & van Haaren realised an impressive net profit of 166 million euros over the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: 56 million euros).

  • All divisions of the AvH group contributed to this huge improvement of the results.

  • Strong results are expected for the second half of the year as well, putting the profit for the full year (before capital gains) on course for a record level.


“I am extremely proud of the resilience that our companies have shown in these still volatile post-COVID times.

Thanks to a record order backlog at DEME and record inflows at our banks Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & C°, the group is well on course for a record result (excluding capital gains) over the full financial year 2021. An extraordinary strong performance! AvH also wants to have the group’s underlying value better appreciated by the market through greater focus and transparency: the combined figures of Delen and Van Breda show a private banking group that is an outperformer in its market on all ratios. The contribution of Extensa to Leasinvest should also enhance the fair value of our real estate activities.

AvH intends to carry on along the same lines in the second half of 2021, and will continue to actively consider new sustainable investment opportunities.”

Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee


You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, about the half-year results on our website or read our press release via the link below.


Best regards


Ackermans & van Haaren


