Ackermans & van Haaren: Half-year results 2021

“I am extremely proud of the resilience that our companies have shown in these still volatile post-COVID times.

Thanks to a record order backlog at DEME and record inflows at our banks Delen Private Bank and Bank J.Van Breda & C°, the group is well on course for a record result (excluding capital gains) over the full financial year 2021. An extraordinary strong performance! AvH also wants to have the group’s underlying value better appreciated by the market through greater focus and transparency: the combined figures of Delen and Van Breda show a private banking group that is an outperformer in its market on all ratios. The contribution of Extensa to Leasinvest should also enhance the fair value of our real estate activities.

AvH intends to carry on along the same lines in the second half of 2021, and will continue to actively consider new sustainable investment opportunities.”

Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee

