Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 708.7 million euros over the year 2022.





"In a challenging environment with steep cost increases, deteriorating consumer confidence and decreasing stock markets, the companies of the group have shown high resilience with a result of the core participations in line with the record result achieved in 2021. The diversified portfolio has also once again proven its pertinence, amongst others through the positive impact of the increasing raw material prices on the results of SIPEF.

Our participations can be ‘part of the solution’ in these challenging markets, amongst others because they offer innovative and cost-efficient solutions to their customers or they contribute to the energy transition, for example through the installation of offshore wind parks and biodigesters, the construction of smart buildings and the development of green hydrogen.

Our selection as one of the 20 companies forming the new BEL® ESG Index, launched by Euronext constitutes a recognition of our group’s efforts to position itself as ‘your partner for sustainable growth’ with respect for people, the society and the environment.

The more than 330 million euros capital gain that has been realised over 2022 on the divestment of Manuchar and Anima again confirms the significant upside in our portfolio and strengthens our balance sheet. We are proud of what we have built together with the employees and management teams of both companies over the past 15 years and wish them every success in their further development. We look forward to opportunities to put the more than 460 million euros cash from these exits to work, building other companies over the long term together with their family shareholders and management teams."