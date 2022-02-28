Ackermans & van Haaren realised a record result of 407 million euros over the full year 2021
Excellent results of the companies across the whole AvH group support this impressive result, which also surpasses that of pre-COVID year 2019 (despite the substantial capital gains realised in that year).
A substantial increase (+17%) of the dividend to 2.75 euros per share is proposed to the general meeting of shareholders.
"I am extremely proud of the record result of 407 million euros that the group realised in the still volatile pandemic year 2021. Moreover, this result is almost entirely recurrent, and all segments contributed to the increase.
The banks continue to be the largest profit engine of the group with record inflows of nearly 5.6 billion euros. With an order backlog of 5.9 billion euros, DEME has reached a new record, driven by large-scale marine infrastructure works worldwide and the growth of the offshore wind market in Asia and now also in the US. The companies in the diversified portfolio of ‘growth capital investments’ have also realised strong operating results.
The creation of the real estate development and investment group Nextensa and the planned demerger of DEME and CFE are important strategic initiatives that should create even greater transparency and value creation potential for the group.
With the sale of Manuchar, which we expect to close in the second quarter of 2022, AvH will have more than 200 million euros in cash at its disposal to keep investing in a more sustainable and digital world."
Jan Suykens, CEO - Chairman of the executive committee
