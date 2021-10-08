U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

ACL Airshop: Focused on Growth for its Air Cargo Customers

·3 min read

Leading worldwide Air Cargo ULD equipment and logistics services provider announces strategic initiatives at IATA's World Cargo Symposium in Dublin Ireland

GREENVILLE, S.C. and DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a global leader in air cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers, and other transportation clients, is announcing strategic initiatives and sustainability themes at the World Cargo Symposium ("WCS") in Dublin Ireland. Running October 12th through 14th, IATA (the International Air Transport Association) hosts this large annual aviation event at major cities. For over 70 years, IATA has developed global commercial standards upon which the air transport industry is built. As a specialized company in the air cargo value chain, ACL Airshop is also a member of IATA's Strategic Partners program.

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world&#39;s top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world&#39;s major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)
ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)

ACL Airshop is a market leader in Air Cargo "ULD" logistics support worldwide at more than 50 major airports.

ACL Airshop's ongoing strategic initiatives are centered on their customers' stated needs. From multiple "voice of the customer" surveys the company has learned:

  • Customers highly value the worldwide availability of our large and growing fleet of ULDs. Flexible lease terms can be as short as 7 days, or meaningful savings are available with long term leases and full-fleet ULD Management programs.

  • Customers appreciate our large worldwide network of service points at major hub airports. This allows one-way leases and drop-off's at destinations when desired. Customers can pick up and return worldwide. ACL Airshop locations on six continents carry all types of ULDs and cargo restraints such as nets, straps, fittings and corner ropes.

  • Customers recognize the value of speed and efficiency. ACL Airshop is well-known for its speed of responsiveness to clients on a 24/7/365 basis. "Custom ULD Solutions" speaks to the array of flexible programs that ACL Airshop offers, not rigid programs such as ULD fleet pooling.

  • Customers know that the digitalization wave is changing things quickly. The nature of logistics management in air cargo is now enhanced with innovative technologies, which is why ACL Airshop created "FindMyULD" and other effective new tools. "ULD Control," Bluetooth tracking, and proprietary Repair Station software are examples of continuous investments so customers can manage their ULD fleet around the world from the palm of their hand.

  • Customers see ACL Airshop as a one-stop shop. We operate in five highly complementary business segments: Cargo Control Products Manufacturing, ULD Leasing, ULD Sales, ULD Repairs, and ULD Logistics Management.

Sustainability has become an important strategic imperative in the air transport industry. ACL Airshop is committed to doing its part for a greener, better world. For example, the company provides lightweight aluminum pallets for lease, which are engineered to be thin but strong, reducing overall weight and thus saving fuel burn and costs in the long-term. In its own internal investments, the company recently built an ultra-modern new production facility in South Carolina, using numerous Lean techniques to enhance productivity, increase materials velocity, and reduce utilities waste. The company is playing a prominent role in the Dublin symposium as the leader and sponsor of a full day covering Sustainability, with expert presentations by more than a dozen industry thought-leaders from around the world.

ACL Airshop owns, maintains and leases more than 50,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), including air freight pallets and containers, issued from 55 airport hub locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. ACL Airshop's strong growth in recent years builds on the company's 38-year heritage as an air cargo equipment and logistics specialist. Its worldwide services network has expanded from 23 airport hub locations in 2016 to 55 at latest count. Today, the company maintains the largest independent inventory of lease-ready ULD assets in the industry for short-term solutions, and also has an array of longer-term ULD Management contracts. The company is deploying innovative logistics technologies such as "FindMyULD" which yield better fleet efficiencies and operational cost savings for customers. ACL Airshop was first-in-market among its competitive class to offer Bluetooth tracking & tracing of air cargo pallets and containers.

For more information, please visit www.ACLairshop.com.

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

