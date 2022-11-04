U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,723.75
    -4.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,965.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,730.00
    +2.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0810
    -0.0830 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,269.46
    +8.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.01
    -4.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,042.09
    -621.30 (-2.25%)
     

ACL Airshop Shifts into Higher Gear for Air Cargo Customers

·4 min read

Long-Term ULD Management Contracts and Digital Suite Upgrades Highlight New Growth Investments by Leading Air Cargo Equipment & Logistics Provider

GREENVILLE, S.C. and MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a global leader in air cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers, and other transportation clients, is announcing strategic initiatives and technology themes at the Air Cargo Forum in Miami. The air cargo convention is paired with the Transport Logistics Americas supply chain forum and runs November 8th through 10th. TIACA (The International Air Cargo Association) is hosting this major annual aviation event. TIACA works with industry partners and regulators to advocate and drive change for a safe, profitable and united air cargo industry that embraces modern technologies and practices to sustainably and fairly serve trade and social development worldwide. A specialized company in the air cargo value chain, ACL Airshop is also a Trustee level member of TIACA.

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)
ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)

ACL AIRSHOP Gears-Up for Airlines Customers with more Long-Term Contracts and enhanced ULD Digital Suite

ACL Airshop has geared-up two key aspects in its business offerings, centered on customers' needs. While maintaining its market dominance on short-term ULD leasing solutions, it is (1) adding a growing array of selective Long-Term Multi-Year ULD Fleet Management Contracts with its customers, and  (2) continuously upgrading its comprehensive Digital Suite of innovative logistics technologies.

In addition to enlarging the ULD fleet each year and growing the worldwide network of hub stations, these important ongoing strategic initiatives are centered on customers' needs:

  • Long-Term ULD Fleet Management Contracts Now Comprise Half of ACL Airshop's Deployed Asset Volume. Multi-Year Contracts can give customers cost-efficient access to all of the logistics and digital services that ACL Airshop offers, including repairs, nets, straps, digitalization, ULD Control, tracking, FindMyULD, and other end-to-end efficiencies. The company is continuously investing in more pallets and many other ULD types to expand its available fleet, and will be opening more network hub stations in response to clients' requirements. The combination of large deployable ULD inventory across a global network of convenient airport hubs is very desirable to airlines and cargo operators. That includes ACL's unique one-way lease/drop-off option.  ACL Airshop's deliberate mix of short-term solutions and long-term recurring contracts is a formidable Value Proposition that helps customers with numerous options.

  • Award-Winning Digital Suite Makes Life Easier for All Users in the Customer's Logistics Ecosystem. ULD Control is a complete web based software solution for managing  ULD equipment anywhere, 24/7/365. ACL Airshop is a key player at the nexus of the industry evolution in digital technologies that aid freight forwarders, shippers, cargo centers, and airlines in improving their operations.  The company recently revealed in 2022 a newly designed and field-tested Bluetooth ULD tag for installation in the seat-tracks of cargo pallets. That product improvement is now rolling-out with several major customers. By combining ULD Control with the company's award-winning app FindMyULD, Bluetooth tracking, ACL's global Operations Center, plus advanced Repair Station software and other innovations, customers discover they can "do more with less." ACL Airshop has now even tied the Airway Bill itself to the Bluetooth tag of the ULD,  creating useful new levels of end-to-end visibility and speed for air cargo customers and their end-user shippers. One of the company leaders likened these advances to the "Uberization" of the air cargo ULD sector—putting "everything in the palm of your hand" for customers and other parties across the cargo network.

ACL Airshop owns, maintains and leases more than 60,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), including air freight pallets and containers, issued from 55 airport hub locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. ACL Airshop's strong growth in recent years builds on the company's 39-year heritage as an air cargo equipment and logistics specialist. Its worldwide services network has expanded from 23 airport hub locations in 2016 to 55 at latest count. More hubs are planned. Today, the company maintains the largest independent inventory of lease-ready ULD assets in the industry for short-term solutions, and also has a growing array of multi-year ULD Management contracts. The company deploys innovative logistics technologies in a comprehensive Digital Suite, such as "FindMyULD" which yield better fleet efficiencies and operational cost savings for customers.  ACL Airshop was first-in-market among its competitive class to offer Bluetooth tracking & tracing of air cargo pallets and containers.

For more information, please visit www.ACLairshop.com.

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acl-airshop-shifts-into-higher-gear-for-air-cargo-customers-301668528.html

SOURCE ACL Airshop

Recommended Stories

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said, adding that they were being monitored.

  • Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic concerns

    Amazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Embrace Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Milli

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • Digital wallet Cryptillian seeks to back Ripple against SEC in XRP lawsuit

    Digital wallet service provider Cryptillian Payment Systems has requested to file an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the latter’s ongoing court battle against the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Starbucks earnings beat expectations as consumers pay higher prices

    Starbucks reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close.

  • 3 Reasons Roku Stock Is a Buy After Its Dismal Third-Quarter Earnings Report

    Economic headwinds continued to put pressure on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the third quarter. The holiday season is typically a period of robust growth for ad-based businesses, but Roku says brands are still reducing ad spend due to economic uncertainty. Roku is a pioneer in streaming technology.

  • Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

    "We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

  • Washington court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payment

    "We'll be back in court Nov. 10 seeking an injunction to keep the dividend on hold while our lawsuit continues," Ferguson said in a tweet. Supermarket operator Kroger Co snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, to better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Apple reportedly pauses hiring for many roles, joining Amazon in belt-tightening

    Apple Inc. reportedly has put a pause on hiring for positions that aren't in research and development, joining a string of other tech companies that are scaling back their once-robust hiring initiatives due to a stormy economic climate.