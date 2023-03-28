U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,662.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.50
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.11
    +0.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.60
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    -1.01 (-4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9050
    -0.6500 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,005.83
    -855.68 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.04
    -16.42 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.67
    +13.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

ACL Digital partners with SAP to launch Workforce Scheduler App

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BANGALORE, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP. ACL Digital's Workforce Scheduler, a cloud-based app, was built on SAP Business Technology Platform to deliver efficiency and workforce optimization benefits to customers.

ACL_Digital_Logo
ACL_Digital_Logo

A constraint-based planning engine, ACL Digital's Workforce Scheduler delivers an optimized employee experience. The user-friendly reporting tool helps planners achieve a balance between customer needs and employee preferences while considering constraints such as skills required and the number of people. The people's roster is applicable to IT services and the healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and aviation sectors.

"Our strategic partnership with SAP is long-term," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital. "Our customers will benefit from our deep expertise of IT services with that of SAP technology."

Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, Business head of ACL Digital, said, "The Workforce Scheduler uses complex AI algorithms to deliver a balanced roster."

The product is scalable and future-ready.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 54,100+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acl-digital-partners-with-sap-to-launch-workforce-scheduler-app-301781880.html

SOURCE ACL Digital

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Jeff Bezos is Personally Investing Millions Into Startups in This 'Boring' Industry – Here's Why

    Where venture capitalists (VCs) and billionaires invest their money in the startup world can serve as a powerful indication of the next big sectors to emerge. While artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics often dominate the spotlight, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has recently turned his attention towards the logistics industry. Logistics may be an unconventional focus by traditional VC standards, but Bezos's investment strategy is understandable given his experience. Having founded Amazo

  • Alibaba to Split Into Six Separate Groups in Biggest Shake-Up

    Alibaba Group plans to split its business into six independently run entities, the biggest structural overhaul in its history.

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Alibaba Splits Into Six, Plans New IPOs in Historic Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to split its $220 billion empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings, the biggest overhaul of China’s online commerce leader since its inception more than two decades ago.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Multinationals Slam New EU Foreign-Subsidy Law’s Reporting Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

    Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • Binance CEO CZ, Crypto’s Top Man, Faces More Than ‘FUD’ in CFTC Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- “I’m not an anarchist,” Changpeng Zhao once said. “I don’t believe human civilization is advanced enough to live in a world with no rules.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBut now that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sued Zhao and his Binance cryptocurrency e

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • Does Big Pharmacy Managers Fix Prices? Ohio Attorney General Lawsuit Alleges Cigna, Humana Engaged In Price Fixing For Medicines

    A lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general alleges that Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), and Prime Therapeutics LLC shared pricing and other information to gain leverage during negotiations for rebates. The lawsuit comes as some policymakers explore the healthcare companies' role in high-cost drugs, Wall Street Journal reported. The Federal Trade Commission, House Republicans, and several states have launched investigations into pharmacy-benefit managers (PBMs). Governments, empl