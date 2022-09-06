U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.72
    +10.46 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,364.20
    +45.76 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,636.60
    +5.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.10
    -6.65 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    +0.54 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    17.96
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9915
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3280
    +0.1350 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1543
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9580
    +2.3830 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,830.21
    -31.44 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.11
    +2.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Aclaimant's Offering Enables Safety National to Enhance Risk Management Services

·2 min read

Aclaimant's data-driven platform will provide select Safety National customers with insights to improve risk management results

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant, the leading, proactive RMIS platform, today announced a partnership with Safety National, a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider. The collaboration will enable select Safety National customers to use Aclaimant's Active Risk Management platform to visualize and track their claims and provide insights to improve results.

Aclaimant's data-driven platform will provide select Safety National customers with insights to improve risk management

Through this partnership, Aclaimant will deliver advanced insights to select Safety National customers using digital analytics dashboards. This will facilitate proactive discussion and transparency for customers to understand their claim trends, risks and opportunities to better manage them in the future.

"We're excited to welcome Safety National to the Aclaimant family," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Together, we are helping people and businesses stay protected while lowering the cost of risk."

"Aclaimant has enabled us to enhance our risk management offerings with leading edge innovation, such as predictive analytics combined with loss trend analysis, to help our clients thrive in today's risk environment," said Colleen Slyngstad, Assistant Vice President of Data Analytics at Safety National. "By utilizing the Aclaimant platform, our clients can better understand and reduce their claims costs while empowering their teams to make more informed decisions at every step of the incident and claims management process."

To learn more about Aclaimant and Safety National, visit www.aclaimant.com and www.safetynational.com.

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit https://aclaimant.com.

About Safety National

Safety National is a multi-line specialty insurance carrier that offers risk solutions for large commercial and public entity clients, providing specialized expertise, flexible program design and unique claims proficiency supported by relationship-driven customer service. The company is a Tokio Marine Group member and is A.M. Best rated A++, FSC XV.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aclaimants-offering-enables-safety-national-to-enhance-risk-management-services-301618327.html

SOURCE Aclaimant

Recommended Stories

  • Newell Brands CEO: Connecting Yankee Candle maker to Gen Z through new product line

    Generation Zers have a buying power of $360 billion. Here's how Newell Brands is tapping into that growing consumer base.

  • Equifax acquires Phoenix-based software firm LawLogix

    Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology company, has completed its acquisition of LawLogix, a Phoenix-based software provider to immigration attorneys and human resource professionals. For the last year, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has been trying to grow its Workforce Solutions business unit, the company said in an announcement. Equifax acquired HIREtech, human capital management and employer tax incentive firm; Health e(fx), a provider of Affordable Care Act services; Efficient Hire, a provider of cloud recruiting, onboarding, and HR management solutions; and Midigator LLC, a provider of post-transaction fraud mitigation solutions, before making the move to acquire LawLogix.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Switzerland, Finland Lend Billions to Power Companies Hit by Energy Volatility

    European governments took new steps to stop utilities from buckling under the financial strain of volatile energy markets. The market gyrations have landed electricity producers with giant collateral payments on trades they had placed to hedge their sales. European officials are concerned that some utilities will be unable to stump up the cash, and that any failures to pay would potentially ricochet through the financial system. Switzerland said it would loan publicly owned Axpo 4 billion Swiss

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 259% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) points to a 259.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO for Porsche Brand. Investors Can Get in Now.

    Volkswagen is hoping for a bump in its stock price from listing the Porsche sports-car brand separately.

  • New British Prime Minister Liz Truss Stares Down Energy, Markets, and the Pound

    The U.K.’s new prime minister is taking the helm of an economy headed straight for an iceberg. Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson on Tuesday, will immediately confront an energy crisis, the fastest inflation in four decades, rising interest rates and a recession that could last two years. Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, expects the fiscal support to total around £100 billion ($120 billion), about a quarter of the cost of the government’s Covid support measures.

  • CVS Agrees to Buy Home-Healthcare Company Signify for $8 Billion

    The drugstore giant’s deal to acquire home-healthcare company Signify Health would add 10,000 contracted doctors and clinicians.

  • BOK Financial (BOKF) to Remove Overdraft & NSF fees by '22

    BOK Financial's (BOKF) plans to remove NSF and overdraft fees by 2022 end. This will enhance its customers' financial well-being.

  • Texas Capital is selling insurance finance subsidiary for $3.4 billion

    Texas Capital is selling BankDirect Capital Finance, its insurance premium finance subsidiary, to AFCO Credit Corporation, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Leadership Gap After Executive’s Death

    A new team will handle finances and the holiday season after the death of CFO Gustavo Arnal and departures of other senior executives.

  • EU’s Von der Leyen Pledges Liquidity Help for Power Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union emergency interventions in the energy market will include support for electricity producers struggling to find enough cash to guarantee trades after wild swings in natural gas prices. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions

  • Hut 8 Mining stock jumps after increasing bitcoin holdings to more than 8,100

    Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. jumped 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Toronto-based digital asset miner said it increased its bitcoin holdings by 375 in August. That brings the total self-mined holdings of bitcoin to 8,111. With bitcoin up 0.5% at about 19,932 in early morning trading Tuesday, Hut 8's bitcoin holdings are valued at about $161.7 million. Hut 8's stock has plunged 75.7% year to date while bitcoin has tumbled 57.1% and the S&P 500 has dropped 17.7%.

  • Porsche IPO Moves Ahead as Parent VW Looks to Defy Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is pushing ahead with its plan to list a minority stake in the Porsche sports-car maker despite gyrating markets, paving the way for what could be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Why Millennial and Gen Z investors have an edge in today's markets

    The combination of the latest fintech, data and news tools — along with time-honored investing rules and psychology — are delivering more opportunities to younger investors than ever before.

  • 4 Water Utility Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

    Water Utility companies like AWK, WTRG, SJW and YORW are poised to benefit from stable demand for water and wastewater services across the United States. Their systematic investments will enable them to serve customers efficiently.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.