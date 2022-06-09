ACLARA TO ATTEND PDAC 2022 CONVENTION

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2022 Convention from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto.

Aclara Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

Our CEO, Ramon Barua, and COO, Barry Murphy, will be available for in-person meetings throughout the conference to discuss Aclara's exploration plans, the geology and attributes of our ionic clay deposit, the recent business strategy update for the Penco Module, as well as the environmental value proposition of our heavy rare earths asset and its importance to accelerate the decarbonization of our economy and address the world´s climate emergency.

Story continues

Our stand will be located in the Investor Exchange Hall (Booth # 3342).

A copy of our updated investor presentation is available on our website at www.aclara-re.com

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to advancing exploration, development, and operation of the Penco Module, the exploration of potential new modules, plans and strategies, and the Company's environmental value proposition. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c7538.html