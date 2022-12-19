U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Aclarion Adds to Growing Key Opinion Leader Program with Juan Uribe M.D. as a Surgeon Advisor

Aclarion, Inc.
·4 min read

Dr. Uribe is the fourth national KOL to join the Aclarion team this year. 

Development of this program supports Aclarion’s commitment to lead with strong clinical evidence and engage the payer community through key opinion leader advocacy.

Broomfield, CO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Juan Uribe M.D., Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Neurological Surgery, Chief Division of Spinal Disorders, and Volker K. H. Sonntag Chair of Spine Research at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL) nationally.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States.  Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Serving as the current Treasurer of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons Section on Disorders of the Spine, Dr. Uribe is a leader in researching new technologies and advocating for their use to improve clinical care. “I have dedicated my life to alleviating the pain and suffering associated with spinal disorders. Low back pain is an extremely debilitating condition that lacks a noninvasive tool capable of improving diagnostic accuracy. I look forward to helping Aclarion bring Nociscan to standard-of-care so the millions of patients suffering from chronic low back pain worldwide can benefit from a more accurate diagnosis,” stated Dr. Uribe.

Aclarion is following a focused strategy of building strong clinical evidence and engaging the payer community through key opinion leader advocacy. “Dr. Uribe is an internationally known and respected spine surgeon with a reputation for teaching and societal leadership. Moreover, he has built a reputation on the critical evaluation and disciplined adoption of disruptive innovations,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “We look forward to benefiting from Dr. Uribe’s advice and counsel.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.  For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4), as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:
Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:
Jodi Lamberti
SPRIG Consulting
612.812.7477
jodi@sprigconsulting.com


