U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.75
    -105.25 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,255.00
    -811.00 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,087.25
    -420.25 (-3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.40
    -48.70 (-2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.61
    +6.51 (+7.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.30
    +49.90 (+2.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.77 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0129 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    37.05
    +8.24 (+28.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0131 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6840
    -0.2960 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,165.46
    -3,665.96 (-9.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.27
    -78.11 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.41
    -231.77 (-3.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACRS
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“2021 was a tremendous year for the progression of our drug development pipeline, and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We reported positive data for our Phase 2a trials of zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ATI-1777 in subjects with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), and strengthened our balance sheet to continue this momentum in 2022. Moving forward, we are progressing zunsemetinib in three immuno-inflammatory indications, moving ATI-1777 forward in moderate to severe AD, and progressing ATI-2138 in SAD/MAD studies. Our KINect® drug discovery platform continues to be productive and we now have three clinical-stage compounds as well as an early-stage immuno-inflammatory and oncology pipeline. We have the privilege of working toward the goal of helping address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases as well as cancer and look forward to progressing our assets to achieve this goal.”

Research and Development Highlights:

The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve and has caused and may continue to cause Aclaris to experience disruptions that could impact the timing of its research and development and regulatory activities listed below.

Clinical Programs

  • Zunsemetinib, an investigational oral small molecule MK2 inhibitor:
    Currently being developed as a potential treatment for immuno-inflammatory diseases

    • ATI-450-RA-202: This Phase 2b dose ranging trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of multiple doses (20 mg and 50 mg twice daily) of zunsemetinib in combination with methotrexate in subjects with moderate to severe RA is ongoing.

      • Aclaris anticipates increasing the size of the patient population from approximately 195 to approximately 240 subjects and expects topline data in 2023.

    • ATI-450-HS-201: This Phase 2a trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of zunsemetinib (50 mg twice daily) in subjects with moderate to severe HS is ongoing.

      • Aclaris expects topline data in the first half of 2023.

    • ATI-450-PsA-201: Aclaris plans to progress zunsemetinib (50 mg twice daily) into a Phase 2a trial in subjects with moderate to severe psoriatic arthritis in the first half of 2022.

  • ATI-1777, an investigational topical “soft” Janus kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor:
    Currently being developing as a potential treatment for moderate to severe AD

    • Aclaris plans to progress ATI-1777 into a Phase 2b trial in subjects with moderate to severe AD in the first half of 2022. In this trial, Aclaris plans to explore multiple concentrations of twice daily treatment with ATI-1777 and a single concentration of once daily treatment with ATI-1777, in patients 12 years and older.

  • ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 (ITJ) inhibitor:
    Currently being developed as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases

    • ATI-2138-PKPD-101: This Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ATI-2138 in healthy subjects is ongoing.

      • Aclaris expects topline data in 2022.

    • If the Phase 1 SAD trial is successful, Aclaris currently plans to initiate a two-week Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial of ATI-2138 in subjects with psoriasis in 2022. Aclaris is also currently exploring alternative indications to the planned indication that are relevant to the mechanism of action.

Preclinical Programs

  • ATI-2231, an investigational oral MK2 inhibitor compound:
    Currently being explored as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer and metastatic breast cancer as well as in preventing bone loss in patients with metastatic breast cancer

    • Second MK2 inhibitor generated from Aclaris’ proprietary KINect® drug discovery platform and designed to have a long half-life.

    • IND-enabling studies are underway, and Aclaris expects to submit an IND by the end of 2022.

Discovery Programs

  • Currently developing oral gut-biased JAK inhibitors with limited systemic exposure as potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Central nervous system (CNS) kinase inhibitor targets:

    • Currently engaged in research to identify brain penetrant kinase inhibitor candidates and assess their impact on neuronal pro-inflammatory cytokine production, microglia growth and survival, and neurodegeneration.

Other Highlights:

  • James Loerop appointed as Chief Business Officer in January 2022.

  • Aclaris plans to hire additional key leadership positions over the coming months to support its operational plans and strategic direction.

Financial Highlights:

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, Aclaris had aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $225.7 million compared to $54.1 million as of December 31, 2020. The primary factors for the change in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities during the year ended December 31, 2021 included:

  • Net cash used in operating activities of $52.1 million. This amount was comprised of the following:

    • $90.9 million net loss

    • $1.3 million cash used from changes in operating assets and liabilities

    • $24.3 million of non-cash charges for the revaluation of contingent consideration

    • $14.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense

    • $1.7 million of other non-cash charges

  • Net cash used to repay outstanding debt and fees of $11.5 million in July 2021.

  • Aggregate net proceeds of $238.2 million from public offerings in January 2021 and June 2021 in which Aclaris sold a total of 14.4 million shares of common stock.

Aclaris anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 will be sufficient to fund its operations through the end of 2024, without giving effect to any potential business development transactions or financing activities.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Net loss was $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Total revenue was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.0 million for the prior year period.

    • The $5.1 million increase was the result of additional zunsemetinib expenses, including costs associated with clinical development activities for a Phase 2b trial for moderate to severe RA and a Phase 2 trial for moderate to severe HS and preclinical development activities related to ATI-2231.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.9 million for the prior year period.

    • The $2.0 million increase was primarily the result of higher compensation-related costs, including stock-based compensation, as well as higher accounting, compliance and professional fees. Severance payments relating to the retirement of our former Chief Legal Officer also contributed to the increase.

  • Revaluation of contingent consideration charges related to the Confluence acquisition was $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0 for the prior year period.

Full Year 2021

  • Net loss was $90.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $51.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Total revenue was $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • R&D expenses were $43.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $29.3 million for the prior year period.

    • The $14.5 million increase was primarily the result of additional zunsemetinib expenses, including costs associated with drug candidate development and clinical development activities for a Phase 2b trial for moderate to severe RA and a Phase 2a trial for moderate to severe HS. Continued investment in the further development of Aclaris’ immuno-inflammatory drug development pipeline also contributed to the increase as Aclaris progressed toward the October 2021 IND submission for ATI-2138 and began pre-clinical development activities on ATI-2231.

  • G&A expenses were $23.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $20.5 million for the prior year period.

    • The $3.1 million increase was primarily the result of higher stock-based compensation costs as well as higher accounting, compliance and professional fees. Severance payments relating to the retirement of our former Chief Legal Officer also contributed to the increase.

  • Revaluation of contingent consideration charges related to the Confluence acquisition was $24.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $2.4 million for the prior year period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Aclaris’ drug candidates, including the timing of its clinical trials and regulatory filings, and its belief that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations through the end of 2024. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Contract research

$

1,274

$

1,413

$

5,830

$

5,786

Other revenue

227

167

931

696

Total revenue

1,501

1,580

6,761

6,482

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue (1)

1,149

1,286

4,713

5,133

Research and development (1)

14,102

8,956

43,813

29,338

General and administrative (1)

6,943

4,898

23,619

20,530

Revaluation of contingent consideration

2,200

24,339

2,393

Total costs and expenses

24,394

15,140

96,484

57,394

Loss from operations

(22,893)

(13,560)

(89,723)

(50,912)

Other income (expense), net

89

(219)

(1,142)

(424)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(22,804)

(13,779)

(90,865)

(51,336)

Income tax benefit

(182)

(182)

Loss from continuing operations

(22,804)

(13,597)

(90,865)

(51,154)

Income from discontinued operations

424

139

Net loss

$

(22,804)

$

(13,173)

$

(90,865)

$

(51,015)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.37)

$

(0.30)

$

(1.60)

$

(1.20)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

61,227,800

43,588,095

56,730,583

42,539,293

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

194

$

218

$

981

$

946

Research and development

897

727

3,866

2,919

General and administrative

2,760

1,559

9,213

7,342

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

3,851

$

2,504

$

14,060

$

11,207


Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

225,656

$

54,131

Total assets

$

251,211

$

70,784

Total current liabilities

$

22,931

$

14,874

Total liabilities

$

53,870

$

33,134

Total stockholders' equity

$

197,341

$

37,650

Common stock outstanding

61,228,446

45,109,314


Aclaris Contact
investors@aclaristx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussi

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s We

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Russian Stocks Keep Crashing

    As Ukraine declared a state of emergency in response to Russia's deployment of troops, Russian stocks declined for a second straight day on Wednesday. Russian tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) are down 9.2%. Telecom titan Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) are down 9.5%.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.