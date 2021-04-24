U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,667.16
    -3.87 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Supreme Court asked to review case against border device searches

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The case against warrantless device searches at the border might soon face a crucial test. The ACLU and EFF have asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Department of Homeland Security policies that allow the warrant- and suspicion-free searches at airport and other points of entry. The groups argued that an appeals court was mistaken in overturning a ruling that the searches were unconstitutional, and that the Supreme Court needed to step in to protect travelers' Fourth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit was originally filed in September 2017 on behalf of passengers whose phones and laptops were searched without warrants or even accusations of wrongdoing. There are concerns border agents are searching for reasons that sometimes have nothing to do with crime, such as collecting info about a business partner or a journalist's story source.

It's not certain how the Supreme Court will respond to the petition. If the ACLU and EFF win, though, they hope to force Homeland Security to "at least" limit searches to situations where there's reasonable suspicion, if not require warrants based on probable cause. Officers would have reduced access to information, but you could travel knowing your sensitive data is safe against surprise inspections.

Recommended Stories

  • New space radar in Costa Rica can track even tiny orbital debris

    There's a new giant space radar in Costa Rica that can track orbital debris as small as two centimeters.

  • India orders Twitter to pull tweets criticizing its COVID-19 response

    India has ordered Twitter to pull dozens of tweets criticizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ICYMI: Where OnePlus went wrong with its first smartwatch

    This week's tech reviews include the Sony A1 camera, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop, the Positive Grid Spark Pearl and the OnePlus Watch.

  • The Internet Completely Fell in Love With Zendaya and Her Vintage Dress at the Essence Awards

    The dress itself, the dress's backstory, Zendaya in the dress...it's all a lot to process.

  • SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS

    Crew Dragon has docked with the International Space Station as part of the Crew-2 mission, marking the first time SpaceX has reused a crewed capsule.

  • Honda aims to shift car sales entirely to EVs by 2040

    The automaker also revealed plans for an EV platform called e:Architecture.

  • Traders Reach Crucial Moment in Timing of Fed Rate-Hike Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- For rates traders fixated on where the Federal Reserve is going with policy in the next few years, a key number is 99.That’s basically the price where eurodollar futures expiring in December 2023 have been stuck for more than a week. And that means markets have calmed significantly since the feverish early-April bets that policy makers were going to get dragged into a more hawkish stance.Markets look poised to sit at this crossroads for a while. Few expect central bankers to adjust their stance when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week or signal that they’re ready to start tapering bond purchases. Wednesday’s decision, along with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, could pave the way for greater conviction in the market, but that’s more likely to happen in the days and weeks that follow as economic reports roll in. Most policy makers have been resolute that they don’t plan to hike before the end of 2023.“We need to see some bit of new information, perhaps data surprises even further to the upside,” said Michael Lorizio, a senior bond trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. “The Fed did a pretty good job at its March meeting of indicating that its new framework will keep policy makers on the sidelines for quite a while.”Current eurodollar positioning underscores the need for fresh drivers to cement traders’ expectations on the timing of the Fed’s next tightening cycle. Timing matters because the market has a propensity to reprice aggressively when needed to account for faster-than-expected growth, as demonstrated in the first quarter -- a dynamic that could reemerge if both traders and the Fed are behind the curve.As December 2023 eurodollars illustrate, traders have adjusted their views on Fed policy all year. In January and much of February, the contract’s price was above 99, signaling traders were closer to the Fed’s dovish stance on rates.It then fell below that in late February and largely stayed there, showing that expectations had shifted toward a more hawkish Fed outlook. The selloff was at its most intense April 5, when it bottomed below 98.7 following a stellar jobs report. But the price has been back up around 99 since mid-April.It’s not just eurodollars that are at a crossroads. In a note Friday, Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell, Ed Acton and Yangyi Li wrote that the U.S. rates market is at “a moment of [tactical] truth.” Traders, they said, will soon decide if the recent short-covering rally in bonds will continue or whether the reflation narrative reasserts itself.They point to the 5-year Treasury rate and 10-year real yield, which strips out inflation to reflect a pure read on growth. Technical data suggests that the 5-year security is not only “overbought,” but that the recent momentum behind its April rally is starting to slow. The yield was around 0.82% on Friday.Meanwhile, the 10-year real yield, at around minus 0.78% on Friday, is hovering not far from the “well-defined” lows of the range seen since February and looks to be “locally and deeply overbought,” the strategists wrote.For Greg Wilensky at Janus Henderson Investors, there’s going to be “a lot of ‘moments of truth’” over the next three to six months.“Can we see some sharp moves in one direction or another?” asked the Denver-based head of U.S. fixed income. “It’s quite likely, as the result of people from one camp or another changing their minds. But one move in one direction doesn’t mean that trade will continue.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 26: Durable and capital goods orders; Dallas Fed manufacturing indexApril 27: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic home prices; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing gaugeApril 28: MBA mortgage applications; advance goods trade balance; wholesale and retail inventories; FOMC decisionApril 29: Jobless claims; gross domestic product; Langer consumer comfort; pending home salesApril 30: Employment cost index; personal income and spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago purchasing managers index; University of Michigan gaugesFed calendar:April 28: FOMC decision; Powell’s press conferenceApril 29: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles discusses financial regulationApril 30: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speaksAuction schedule:April 26: 13-week, 26-week bills; 2-year, 5-year notesApril 27: 2-year floating-rate notes; 7-year notesApril 29: 4-week, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • Oculus debuts its more customizable VR avatars

    Oculus has rolled out brand new VR Avatars that are more customizable, right down to facial features.

  • Federal court claims jurisdiction over Park Police shooting

    A judge on Friday placed the prosecution of two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in Virginia under federal jurisdiction. State and local prosecutors argued unsuccessfully at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that the involuntary manslaughter cases against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard should remain in the Virginia court system. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton means local prosecutors can still pursue the case, but it will be heard in federal court rather than state court.

  • Visions du Réel Prizes ‘Faya Dayi,’ ‘1970,’ ‘Les Enfants Terribles’

    Jessica Beshir’s mesmeric Sundance hit “Faya Dayi” won big at Visions du Réel on Saturday, scooping both its top Grand Jury Prize as well as a Fipresci International Critics Award. The prize – and Beshir’s surprised but ecstatic acceptance via Zoom from New York – brought to a climax a festival which, as director Emile […]

  • Disney's latest robot will bring Groot and other characters to life

    Project Kiwi could one day make Disney theme parks feel more real.

  • The 2020 iPad Pro is at an all time low as 2021 pre-orders open

    The 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with LTE is now on sale for $1,000, or $250 off the regular price -- the best deal we've seen yet.

  • U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request, environmental review to continue

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC's petition for a rehearing of a court decision that canceled a key permit for its oil pipeline and ordered an environmental review, court documents show. The decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia means the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) technically is still trespassing on federal land because it does not have a permit to cross under the Dakotas' Lake Oahe. The line is currently operating indefinitely but will be reassessed once the environmental review of the line is completed in March 2022.

  • Largest Bitcoin Fund Dives to Record Discount Amid Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- It keeps getting worse for holders of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which is now trading at a record discount to the value of the digital assets it holds.The $35 billion fund (ticker GBTC) has lost roughly a fifth of its value since last Friday while Bitcoin tumbled from record highs. That’s helped to widen the difference between the share price and the underlying value of the Bitcoin holdings to roughly negative 19% as of Thursday’s closing prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Investors are being squeezed in part because of the structure of the trust, which doesn’t allow redemptions like most traditional exchange-traded funds. Owners of the trust must find buyers in the secondary market if they want to sell, which can exacerbate the discount with the price of Bitcoin falling. GBTC has also faced increased competition from Canada, which has approved Bitcoin ETFs while U.S. regulators continue to consider applications.“There is definitely still a rotation out of these products because they are much less efficient -- combined with others just taking off BTC exposure through GBTC, it definitely makes sense we’d be at a record discount,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial. “GBTC has never been in a situation where one, there have been readily available alternatives that dominate and two, this is the most significant sell-off in absolute terms since the massive adoption boost we’ve seen since the fall.”Grayscale Investments has sought to blunt the widening discount by buying back shares, and said earlier this month it’s “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF once the Securities and Exchange Commission approves the structure.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive of Grayscale Investments, reiterated the comments Friday in a statement, saying “Grayscale is committed to converting GBTC to an ETF, and we have heard from investors with long-term horizons who are purchasing GBTC right now because they view it as a buying opportunity.”Still, that’s likely of little comfort to many of the other GBTC investors who bought the trust at a premium during the height of the Bitcoin mania.Read more: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt is “most likely to trade at a discount until it converts to an ETF,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped by Early Concerns Over Next Week’s Fed Meeting

    Gold speculators are raising concerns that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months.

  • Wall Street sees long road ahead as Intel seeks to regain market share

    Intel Corp's shares fell 7% on Friday as Wall Street analysts raised concerns about how soon the chipmaker can close the gap with rivals as it spends billions of dollars to increase manufacturing. In recent years, Intel has struggled with building new manufacturing technology causing it to fall behind rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp in the race to make smaller chips with a faster processing speed. Patrick Gelsinger, who returned to the company as CEO this year, has announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories and open its factories to other chip makers and advance chip manufacturing capacity.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

    U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recovery，while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked some investors. The broad-based S&P 500 rose more than 1%, trading just below what would be a new record close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a bigger percentage gain.

  • NYSE Files to List Shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF

    The SEC is already reviewing three ETF applications.