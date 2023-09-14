ACM Research (ACMR): An Unseen Gem in the Semiconductor Industry?

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has seen a daily loss of -4.83% and a 3-month gain of 46.71%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.02. Despite these figures, the question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into the intrinsic value of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to answer this question. We invite you to join us in this comprehensive analysis to understand the true value of ACMR's stock.

Introduction to ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. Despite its current price of $16.74 per share and a market cap of $1 billion, ACM Research's stock appears to be significantly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $55.42.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

ACM Research's stock, at its current price, gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The GF Value suggests that the stock's fair trading price should be higher. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of ACM Research

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to check its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. ACM Research has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.33, which is better than 58.22% of 900 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of ACM Research is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth of ACM Research

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. ACM Research has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 19% is better than 80.19% of 944 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ACM Research's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ACM Research is 47%, which ranks better than 93.9% of 869 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 47.2%, which ranks better than 78.37% of 772 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. For the past 12 months, ACM Research's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 9.78, and its cost of capital (WACC) is 9.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of ACM Research appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than most companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ACM Research stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

