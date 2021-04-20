ACM Research to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021; Conference Call on May 7, 2021

U.S. markets closed

ACM Research, Inc.
·2 min read
FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:

ACM Research First Quarter (ended March 31, 2021) Earnings Call

When:

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021

Webcast:

ir.acmrcsh.com/events


Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 7084698 to join the call.

Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 (661) 567-1217

+1 (833) 562-0137

Hong Kong

+852 58194851

+852 800966253

Mainland China

+86 8008700169
+86 4006828609

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 14, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7084698.

Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 (404) 537-3406

+1 (855) 859-2056

Hong Kong

+852 30114541

+852 800930800

Mainland China

+86 8008703720
+86 4006837185

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com


