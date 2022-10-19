U.S. markets closed

ACM Research to Release Third Quarter 2022 Preliminary Revenue Range on October 27, 2022 and Full Financial Results on November 4, 2022

ACM Research, Inc.
2 min read
ACM Research, Inc.
ACM Research, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

ACM will release its full financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Friday, November 4, 2022. The company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:

ACM Third Quarter (ended September 30, 2022) Earnings Call

When:

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 4, 2022

Webcast:

ir.acmrcsh.com/events

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0816b9546a0844788d1501bc0975e22f

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

 

 

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

 

Yujia Zhai

 

+1 (860) 214-0809

 

yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

 

 

In China:

The Blueshirt Group Asia

 

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

 

+86 (138) 1079-1480

 

gary@blueshirtgroup.com


