ACM Research Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

ACM Research, Inc.
·21 min read
ACM Research, Inc.
ACM Research, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 marks another year of progress on our mission to become a major supplier to the global semiconductor industry,” said ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang. “We delivered solid growth amidst COVID-related restrictions, supply-chain disruptions, and increased trade regulations. We believe that the pandemic is largely behind us, and we have returned to more normal operations.”

Dr. Wang continued, “Our results demonstrate the strength of ACM’s multi-product portfolio and our expanding customer base. We took share with our core cleaning products, more than doubled our revenue from ECP tools, and are achieving good traction with our furnace products. We also entered two new product categories with the introduction of the Ultra PmaxTM PECVD and Ultra LithTM Track Coater/Developer tools, which we believe doubles our served addressable market. The evaluation of two cleaning tools at the U.S. facility of a major U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer is going well, and we are pleased to announce an order for an evaluation tool to a major potential customer in Europe for delivery later this year.”

Dr. Wang concluded, “As we look ahead to 2023, we expect another year of growth driven by continued share gains, new products and new customers. We are on track to begin initial production at our new facility in Lingang, Shanghai in the second half of 2023, and we plan to increase our investments in Korea to support our international growth initiatives.”

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP(1)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except EPS)

 

Revenue

$

108,542

 

 

$

95,142

 

 

$

108,542

 

 

$

95,142

 

Gross margin

 

49.6%

 

 

 

47.8%

 

 

 

49.7%

 

 

 

47.9%

 

Income from operations

$

16,670

 

 

$

19,126

 

 

$

19,164

 

 

$

20,420

 

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

11,809

 

 

$

15,565

 

 

$

12,596

 

 

$

18,069

 

Basic EPS

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.31

 

Diluted EPS (2)

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.27

 


 

Year Ended December 31,

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP(1)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except EPS)

Revenue

$

388,832

 

 

$

259,751

 

 

$

388,832

 

 

$

259,751

 

Gross margin

 

47.2%

 

 

 

44.2%

 

 

 

47.4%

 

 

 

44.4%

 

Income from operations

$

59,035

 

 

$

38,702

 

 

$

66,765

 

 

$

43,819

 

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

39,263

 

 

$

37,757

 

 

$

54,848

 

 

$

42,267

 

Basic EPS

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.73

 

Diluted EPS (2)

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.65

 

(1)   Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized loss on trading securities.

(2)   Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in March 2022.

Outlook

The Company is maintaining its revenue guidance range of $515 million to $585 million for fiscal year 2023. This expectation is based on ACM management’s current assessment of the potential impact from current US-China trade policy and together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.

Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements

  • Shipments. Total shipments in 2022 were $539 million, versus $372 million in 2021. Total shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $197 million, versus $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

  • Received Purchase Order for SAPS Tool from Major European Global Semiconductor Manufacturer. ACM announced the receipt of a first tool order for its Ultra C SAPS-V cleaning tool from a major Europe-based global semiconductor manufacturer. The tool is expected to be shipped to the prospective customer’s European facility in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • First MLO-capable Ultra C pr Tool Qualified and in Mass Production at Power Semiconductor Manufacturer in China. ACM expanded its Ultra C pr product offering to include metal lift-off (MLO) capabilities for power semiconductor manufacturing and wafer level packaging (WLP) applications. MLO can be used to save an etch process step, reducing cost, optimizing cycle times and sharply reducing chemical demand at high temperatures. The first MLO-capable Ultra C pr tool has been qualified and released to mass production at a power semiconductor manufacturer in China.

  • Introduced Track Tool to Support Lithography for Semiconductor IC Manufacturing. ACM introduced its Ultra LithTM Track tool, marking its entry into the track market. ACM’s participation in this new product category is a natural evolution of its expertise in cleaning, coating and developing systems. The first Ultra LithTM Track Coater/Developer ArF tool was delivered to a domestic Chinese customer in the fourth quarter of 2022, an i-line model is planned for delivery in 2023, and ACM also has begun development of a KrF model.

  • Introduced PECVD Tool to Support Logic & Memory Manufacturing. ACM introduced its Ultra PmaxTM Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) tool as another major new product category, marking its entry into chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market.

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the full year of 2022 and comparisons are with the full year of 2021.

  • Revenue was $388.8 million, up 49.7%, reflecting continued share gains by our flagship cleaning products and strong growth from our new products, particularly ECP tools.

  • Gross margin was 47.2%, up from 44.2%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 47.4%, up from 44.4%. Gross margin exceeded the range of 40% to 45% reflected in the Company’s long-term business model. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume, product mix and favorable currency impacts from a stronger dollar versus the Chinese RMB.

  • Operating expenses were $124.6 million, an increase of 63.6%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $117.4 million, up 64.3%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 32.0% from 29.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 30.2% from 27.5%.

  • Operating income was $59.0 million, up from $38.7 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $66.8 million, up from $43.8 million.

  • Unrealized loss on trading securities was $7.9 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the indirect investment by ACM Shanghai in the STAR Market IPO shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”). The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

  • Realized gain from sale of trading securities was $1.1 million due to the sale of a portion of ACM Shanghai’s shares of SMIC, which generated net proceeds of $4.5 million.

  • Income tax expense was $16.8 million, up from $0.1 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that became effective on January 1, 2022, the effective tax rate for 2022 has increased, primarily due to a new requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses.

  • Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $39.3 million, compared to net income of $37.8 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $54.8 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $42.3 million.

  • Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.59, compared to $0.58. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.83, compared to $0.65.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $248.0 million at December 31, 2022, versus $336.3 million at September 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and time deposits were $420.9 million at December 31, 2022, versus $473.2 million at September 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 and comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Revenue was $108.5 million, up 14.1%, reflecting continued share gains by our flagship cleaning products and contribution from our new products, particularly ECP tools.

  • Gross margin was 49.6%, up from 47.8%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 49.7%, up from 47.9%. Gross margin exceeded the range of 40% to 45% reflected in the Company’s long-term business model. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as sales volume, product mix and favorable currency impacts from a stronger dollar versus the Chinese RMB.

  • Operating expenses were $37.1 million, an increase of 41.1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $34.8 million, up 38.4%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 34.2% from 27.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 32.0% from 26.4%.

  • Operating income was $16.7 million, down from $19.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $19.2 million, down from $20.4 million.

  • Unrealized loss on trading securities was $1.7 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the indirect investment by ACM Shanghai in the STAR Market IPO shares of SMIC. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

  • Income tax expense was $2.7 million, compared to $3.2 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that became effective on January 1, 2022, the effective tax rate for 2022 has increased, primarily due to a new requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses.

  • Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $11.8 million, compared to net income of $15.6 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $12.6 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.1 million.

  • Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.18, compared to $0.23. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.19, compared to $0.27.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss results will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time). To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d1b21abbce04178b356565439642c73

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the ACM website at www.acmrcsh.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude non-cash change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and unrealized gain on trading securities, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

The Company develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA C and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

 

 

 

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

 

Yujia Zhai

 

+1 (860) 214-0809

 

yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

 

 

In China:

The Blueshirt Group Asia

 

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

 

+86 (138) 1079-1480

 

gary@blueshirtgroup.com



ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands, except for par value)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

247,951

 

 

$

562,548

Restricted cash

 

500

 

 

 

519

Short-term time deposits

 

70,492

 

 

 

-

Trading securities

 

20,209

 

 

 

29,498

Accounts receivable

 

182,936

 

 

 

105,553

Income tax receivable

 

-

 

 

 

1,082

Other receivables

 

29,617

 

 

 

18,979

Inventories

 

393,172

 

 

 

218,116

Advances to related party

 

3,322

 

 

 

2,383

Prepaid expenses

 

15,607

 

 

 

14,256

Total current assets

 

963,806

 

 

 

952,934

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

82,875

 

 

 

14,042

Land use right, net

 

8,692

 

 

 

9,667

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

2,489

 

 

 

4,182

Intangible assets, net

 

1,255

 

 

 

477

Long-term time deposits

 

101,956

 

 

 

-

Deferred tax assets

 

6,703

 

 

 

13,166

Long-term investments

 

17,459

 

 

 

12,694

Other long-term assets

 

50,265

 

 

 

45,017

     Total assets

$

1,235,500

 

 

$

1,052,179

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$

56,004

 

 

$

9,591

Current portion of long-term borrowings

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,410

Related party accounts payable

 

14,468

 

 

 

7,899

Accounts payable

 

101,735

 

 

 

93,451

Advances from customers

 

153,773

 

 

 

52,824

Deferred revenue

 

4,174

 

 

 

3,180

Income taxes payable

 

3,469

 

 

 

254

FIN-48 payable

 

6,686

 

 

 

2,282

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

52,201

 

 

 

31,735

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

1,382

 

 

 

2,313

Total current liabilities

 

396,214

 

 

 

205,939

Long-term borrowings

 

18,687

 

 

 

22,957

Long-term operating lease liability

 

1,107

 

 

 

1,869

Deferred tax liability

 

-

 

 

 

1,302

Other long-term liabilities

 

7,321

 

 

 

8,447

     Total liabilities

 

423,329

 

 

 

240,514

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A Common stock

 

5

 

 

 

5

Class B Common stock

 

1

 

 

 

1

Additional paid-in capital

 

604,089

 

 

 

595,045

Retained earnings

 

94,426

 

 

 

63,732

Statutory surplus reserve

 

16,881

 

 

 

8,312

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(40,546

)

 

 

9,109

Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

674,856

 

 

 

676,204

Non-controlling interests

 

137,315

 

 

 

135,461

Total equity

 

812,171

 

 

 

811,665

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,235,500

 

 

$

1,052,179

 

 

 

 



ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

( In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

( In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenue

$

108,542

 

 

$

95,142

 

 

$

388,832

 

 

$

259,751

 

Cost of revenue

 

54,737

 

 

 

49,696

 

 

 

205,217

 

 

 

144,895

 

Gross profit

 

53,805

 

 

 

45,446

 

 

 

183,615

 

 

 

114,856

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

12,395

 

 

 

9,273

 

 

 

39,889

 

 

 

26,733

 

Research and development

 

17,835

 

 

 

12,914

 

 

 

62,226

 

 

 

34,207

 

General and administrative

 

6,905

 

 

 

4,133

 

 

 

22,465

 

 

 

15,214

 

Total operating expenses

 

37,135

 

 

 

26,320

 

 

 

124,580

 

 

 

76,154

 

Income from operations

 

16,670

 

 

 

19,126

 

 

 

59,035

 

 

 

38,702

 

Interest income

 

2,775

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

8,740

 

 

 

505

 

Interest expense

 

(669

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

(1,655

)

 

 

(765

)

Realized gain from sale of trading securities

 

(20

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

-

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on trading securities

 

1,707

 

 

 

(1,210

)

 

 

(7,855

)

 

 

607

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(6,634

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

3,315

 

 

 

(631

)

Equity income in net income of affiliates

 

3,014

 

 

 

3,601

 

 

 

4,666

 

 

 

4,637

 

Income before income taxes

 

16,843

 

 

 

21,770

 

 

 

67,362

 

 

 

43,055

 

Income tax expense

 

(2,660

)

 

 

(3,155

)

 

 

(16,798

)

 

 

(134

)

Net income

 

14,183

 

 

 

18,615

 

 

 

50,564

 

 

 

42,921

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

2,374

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

11,301

 

 

 

5,164

 

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

11,809

 

 

$

15,565

 

 

$

39,263

 

 

$

37,757

 

Comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

14,183

 

 

 

18,615

 

 

 

50,564

 

 

 

42,921

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

21,232

 

 

 

3,436

 

 

 

(59,102

)

 

 

4,695

 

Comprehensive Income (loss)

 

35,415

 

 

 

22,051

 

 

 

(8,538

)

 

 

47,616

 

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

 

6,232

 

 

 

3,136

 

 

 

1,854

 

 

 

5,607

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

29,183

 

 

$

18,915

 

 

$

(10,392

)

 

$

42,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.65

 

Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

59,268,562

 

 

 

58,588,386

 

 

 

59,235,975

 

 

 

57,654,708

 

Diluted

 

64,198,325

 

 

 

66,325,821

 

 

 

65,341,771

 

 

 

65,356,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Total Revenue by Product Category, by Equipment Type and by Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

`

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

($ in thousand)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment

$

74,603

$

61,886

 

$

272,939

$

189,208

ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies

 

20,213

 

19,460

 

 

77,482

 

33,210

Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares

 

13,726

 

13,796

 

 

38,411

 

37,333

Total Revenue By Product Category

$

108,542

$

95,142

 

$

388,832

$

259,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wet cleaning and other front-end processing tools

$

79,333

$

74,946

 

$

308,528

$

202,268

Advanced packaging, other processing tools, services and spares

 

29,209

 

20,196

 

 

80,304

 

57,483

Total Revenue Front-end and Back-End

$

108,542

$

95,142

 

$

388,832

$

259,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

Mainland China

$

104,167

$

94,296

 

$

377,752

$

258,615

Other Regions

 

4,375

 

846

 

 

11,080

 

1,136

Total Revenue By Region

$

108,542

$

95,142

 

$

388,832

$

259,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (SBC) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain on trading securities. The following table reconciles gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Actual

SBC

Other non-
operating
adjustments

Adjusted

Actual

SBC

Other non-operating adjustments

Adjusted

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

108,542

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

108,542

 

$

95,142

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

95,142

 

Cost of revenue

 

(54,737

)

 

(137

)

 

-

 

 

(54,600

)

 

(49,696

)

 

(108

)

 

-

 

 

(49,588

)

Gross profit

 

53,805

 

 

(137

)

 

-

 

 

53,942

 

 

45,446

 

 

(108

)

 

-

 

 

45,554

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

(12,395

)

 

(600

)

 

-

 

 

(11,795

)

 

(9,273

)

 

(402

)

 

-

 

 

(8,871

)

Research and development

 

(17,835

)

 

(832

)

 

-

 

 

(17,003

)

 

(12,914

)

 

(314

)

 

-

 

 

(12,600

)

General and administrative

 

(6,905

)

 

(925

)

 

-

 

 

(5,980

)

 

(4,133

)

 

(470

)

 

-

 

 

(3,663

)

Income (loss) from operations

$

16,670

 

$

(2,494

)

$

-

 

$

19,164

 

$

19,126

 

$

(1,294

)

$

-

 

$

20,420

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on trading securities

 

1,707

 

 

-

 

 

1,707

 

 

-

 

 

(1,210

)

 

-

 

 

(1,210

)

 

-

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

11,809

 

$

(2,494

)

$

1,707

 

$

12,596

 

$

15,565

 

$

(1,294

)

$

(1,210

)

$

18,069

 

Basic EPS

$

0.20

 

 

 

$

0.21

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

$

0.31

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.18

 

 

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Actual

SBC

Other non-operating adjustments

Adjusted

Actual

SBC

Other non-operating adjustments

Adjusted

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

388,832

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

388,832

 

$

259,751

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

259,751

 

Cost of revenue

 

(205,217

)

 

(520

)

 

-

 

 

(204,697

)

 

(144,895

)

 

(397

)

 

-

 

 

(144,498

)

Gross profit

 

183,615

 

 

(520

)

 

-

 

 

184,135

 

 

114,856

 

 

(397

)

 

-

 

 

115,253

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

(39,889

)

 

(1,877

)

 

-

 

 

(38,012

)

 

(26,733

)

 

(1,802

)

 

-

 

 

(24,931

)

Research and development

 

(62,226

)

 

(2,565

)

 

-

 

 

(59,661

)

 

(34,207

)

 

(1,115

)

 

-

 

 

(33,092

)

General and administrative

 

(22,465

)

 

(2,768

)

 

-

 

 

(19,697

)

 

(15,214

)

 

(1,803

)

 

-

 

 

(13,411

)

Income from operations

$

59,035

 

$

(7,730

)

$

-

 

$

66,765

 

$

38,702

 

$

(5,117

)

$

-

 

$

43,819

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on trading securities

 

(7,855

)

 

-

 

 

(7,855

)

 

-

 

 

607

 

 

-

 

 

607

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

39,263

 

$

(7,730

)

$

(7,855

)

$

54,848

 

$

37,757

 

$

(5,117

)

$

607

 

$

42,267

 

Basic EPS

$

0.66

 

 

 

$

0.93

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

$

0.73

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.59

 

 

 

$

0.83

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


