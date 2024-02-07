Do ACM Research's (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

ACM Research's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, ACM Research has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. ACM Research's EPS skyrocketed from US$0.73 to US$1.18, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 62%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. ACM Research maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 32% to US$496m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for ACM Research's future EPS 100% free.

Are ACM Research Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that ACM Research insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$127m. That equates to 13% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ACM Research, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.4m.

ACM Research's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$405k in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is ACM Research Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that ACM Research has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that ACM Research is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ACM Research that you should be aware of.

