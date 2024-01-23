ACM Research's (NASDAQ:ACMR) five-year earnings growth trails the massive shareholder returns

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) share price. It's 576% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 19% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 16% in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since it's been a strong week for ACM Research shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, ACM Research managed to grow its earnings per share at 47% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 47%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on ACM Research's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ACM Research has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 86% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 47% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ACM Research (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

