Acme Tools named Evergreen Supply Network's Distributor Member of the Year

Dec. 10—GRAND FORKS — Acme Tools has been named the Distributor Member of the Year by Evergreen Supply Network. The Grand Forks business was recognized at ESN's annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Acme Tools and its 600-person workforce have earned the distinction multiple times since the award was established in 2008, according to a release from Acme Tools. The award recognizes the top distributors and manufacturers in the tool and equipment industry based on multiple criteria, including growth, participation, and member and supplier input.

ESN is a member-owned cooperative of suppliers and manufacturers in the tool industry, and has been Acme Tool's professional development partner for more than 30 years, the release says.