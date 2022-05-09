Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

SHELTON, Conn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:45am EDT.

Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and Thursday, May 12, 2022.

A webcast of Acme United’s presentation and supporting material will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contact:

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Source: Acme United Corporation



