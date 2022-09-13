U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,926.96
    -183.45 (-4.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,058.88
    -1,322.46 (-4.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,618.06
    -648.35 (-5.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.37
    -74.72 (-3.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -28.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.55 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0183 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4870
    +1.6870 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.18
    -2,123.66 (-9.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.63
    -41.07 (-7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

UPDATE: Acme United Corporation to Present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2022 Webinar

Acme United Corporation
·1 min read

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2022 Webinar on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.acmeunited.com prior to the company’s presentation.

About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contact:

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Source: Acme United Corporation


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Retirees Could Soon Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in More Than 40 Years

    With inflation still climbing, the Social Security cost-of-living increase is projected to jump 8.7% next year.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • 1 Picture That Sums Up Moderna's Biggest Problem

    You might think that investors would love Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) based on its business performance. It's on track to sell $21 billion of its COVID-19 vaccines this year. The company also continues to pick up authorizations and approvals across the world for its new vaccine targeting the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Adobe, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Are Falling Today

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were all tumbling today after the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that inflation increased faster than expected in August. Investors had been hoping for inflation to show signs of slowing down, but the increase in costs reminded everyone that it is not yet tamed. As of 12:13 p.m. ET today, Adobe fell by 5%, Meta plummeted 7.3%, and Netflix was down by 6.2%.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs slash oil forecasts amid economic concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Goldman Sachs cutting their outlook on oil amid recession fears.