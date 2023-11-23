ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.30

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of December to $0.30. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

ACNB's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

ACNB has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on ACNB's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 25%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.5% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 30% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

ACNB Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.76 total annually to $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.7% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. ACNB has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

ACNB Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ACNB that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is ACNB not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

