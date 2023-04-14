Acne Drugs Market size to grow by USD 907.11 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acne drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 907.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities, the launch of new acne drugs, and the increasing cases of acne. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in the extensive Technavio report. View a Sample Report Now!

Acne drugs market Vendor Analysis:

The global acne drugs market is highly fragmented and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AndroScience Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Elorac Inc., Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Journey Medical Corp., McKesson Corp., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Photocure ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, Viatris Inc., and XBiotech Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

AndroScience Corp. - The company offers acne drugs such as ARD enhancers.

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers acne drugs such as Unidox.

Bayer AG - The company offers acne drugs such as Diane 35.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This acne drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (prescription drugs and OTC drugs), route of administration (topical and oral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market share growth by the prescription drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Prescription medications for acne help reduce oil production, swelling, and inflammation while also treating bacterial infections. Topical medications containing retinoic acids or tretinoin can be included in prescription medications. They are available as creams, gels, and lotions and are helpful for treating moderate acne. A few examples of the products include Tretinoin (Avita, Retin-A, and other brands), adapalene (Differin), and tazarotene (Tazorac, Avage, and other brands). The use of prescription medications for the treatment of acne is expected to increase because of the growing emphasis on a better understanding of dermatologic conditions at the molecular level. Hence, the availability of various drugs for acne treatment will drive the growth of the segment and, in turn, the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major driver for the acne drugs market is the emergence of improved diagnostic modalities, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

To diagnose skin conditions such as acne, the patient's history or a simple physical examination does not provide a clear diagnosis.

A gene-specific polymerase chain reaction is the newest dermatological drug in modern molecular diagnostics because of its accuracy, sensitivity, and speed.

Because of molecular diagnosis, dermatologists can now treat acne in addition to testing for cellular and molecular mechanisms.

Additionally, prognostic and risk assessment have been enhanced by molecular diagnostics.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the acne drugs market that is expected to impact the growth of the market is the growing research on gene therapy for dermatologic conditions.

Research on gene therapy for dermatological conditions has increased as a result of advances in stem cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of genetic skin diseases.

However, the long-term clinical performance of this strategy is unknown. Stem cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of genetic skin diseases has led to an increase in research into gene therapy for dermatological conditions.

The strategy's long-term clinical performance is unknown. Hence, an increase in the R&D of new acne drugs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge hampering the growth of the acne drugs market is the presence of substitutes for acne drugs.

As people's lifestyles have changed around the world, personal grooming at home has also grown in popularity, thus increasing consumer demand for cosmetics such as anti-acne face wash.

The target market for premium cosmetic products is wealthy consumers who are able to afford high-quality products at premium prices.

High-end anti-acne cosmetics are available from a variety of vendors for specific skin conditions such as acne, excessive oil, and dryness. For example, Johnson and Johnson offers the Total Skin Inflammation Treatment Framework, which comprises three items, a without-oil cream, a skin break-out cleaning agent, and a skin inflammation control moisturizer, under the Neutrogena brand. These products can be used by men and women to manage acne issues.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Acne Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acne drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the acne drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the acne drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of acne drugs market vendors

Acne Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 907.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AndroScience Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Elorac Inc., Equalan Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Journey Medical Corp., McKesson Corp., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Photocure ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, Viatris Inc., and XBiotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

