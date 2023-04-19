Acne Treatment Market to Hit US$ 13.64 Billion By 2030, Because of the Rising Prevalence of Acne in Youngsters, says Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the Acne Treatment Market is estimated to hit US$ 13.64 billion by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 4.60%. The study provides insights into the important strategies, drivers, opportunities, competition, market dynamics, data, forecasts, and important regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of acne in youngsters will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing regulatory approval for new acne treatment drugs will support the acne treatment market's revenue growth.

North America dominates the global acne treatment market.

Acne Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 9.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 13.64 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.60% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Drug, Route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growth in the prevalence of acne amongst teenagers will drive the revenue growth of the acne treatment market. Furthermore, increasing R&D expenditure, growing social media influence, increasing number of authorized medications, and the launch of novel drugs are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Additionally, an increase in dermatologists and skin care clinics is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the acne treatment market from five perspectives: Drug, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Segmentation: Based on the drug, the global acne treatment market is segmented into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others. The antibiotics segment accounts for the largest revenue share because of the increasing approval of antibiotic drugs for acne treatment and their high efficacy and long-term therapeutic effect.

Drug Type Segmentation: Based on the drug type, the acne treatment market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription. The over-the-counter (OTC) segment dominates the market because of its easy accessibility to drugs, low cost, time-saving, no need for a prescription, and high efficacy.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the acne treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, and injectable. The topical segment dominates the market because it is a safe route with a direct site of action and a high therapeutic effect.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the acne treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies and retail & online pharmacies. The retail & online pharmacy segment dominates the market because of the increasing number of retail & online pharmacies, ease of accessibility, and

cost-effectiveness.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the acne treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global acne treatment market with the largest revenue share. The region's high disposable income, rising acne treatment-approved drugs, and widespread adoption of novel treatments are attributed to its significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global acne treatment market are:

· Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

· Clean Cells

· Eurofins Scientific SE

· Kedrion S.p.A.

· Merck KGaA

· Sartorius AG

· Texcell SA

· Vironova AB

· ViruSure GmbH

· WuXi Biologics

The market for acne treatment is slightly competitive, with several multinational companies involved. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent developments:

· Glenmark Pharma, under the trade name MINYM, introduced the first topical minocycline 4% gel in India in July 2022 to treat severe to moderate acne.

· During the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in March 2022, Galderma launched TWYNEO Cream in the United States to treat facial acne, which will be commercially available in spring.

· VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. acquired two FDA-approved topical minocycline products and the molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) Franchise to Journey Medical Corporation in January 2022. This franchise includes AMZEEQ, which is used to treat acne.

