Acne Vulgaris Pipeline: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Key Pharma Players, Clinical Trials, and Growth Prospects Analysis | DelveInsight

Approximately 22+ key companies are developing therapies for Acne Vulgaris. Some of the major key players developing therapies to treat acne vulgaris are Bausch Health Companies, BioPharmX Corporation, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Eligo Bioscience, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, and others.

Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 11, 2021

DelveInsight’s ‘Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers detailed coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies being clinically developed, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Acne Vulgaris pipeline domain.

Some of the major pointers from the Acne Vulgaris Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Acne Vulgaris Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 22+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies.

Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Acne Vulgaris treatment scenario, such as BOS-356, Imsidolimab, Aminolevulinic acid (ALA), IDP-126, BTX 1503, FCD 105, GT 20029, and others.

Key pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of therapies to treat acne vulgaris are Bausch Health Companies, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Eligo Bioscience, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, BioPharmX Corporation , AnaptysBio, VYNE Therapeutics, and others.

In December 2020, Sol-Gel Technologies announced that their New Drug Application (NDA) for Twyneo for the treatment of acne vulgaris, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In January 2021, Eligo Bioscience SA (Eligo) announced that it had entered into a research and option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) aimed at advancing Eligobiotics ® for the treatment or prevention of acne vulgaris with a pioneering CRISPR-based therapeutics for strain-specific microbiome modulation.

BioPharmX is developing a novel, proprietary topical minocycline gel formulation (BPX-01) for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The product is the first candidate from the company’s anhydrous hydrophilic topical delivery system and in our formulation, the minocycline is completely solubilized. The formulation is currently in clinical development for patients with inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris.

In April 2021, Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced that the clinical trial of Pyrilutamide as a treatment for the acne vulgaris has completed the first batch of patients enrolment and successfully dosed in China.

In April 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, announced statistically significant topline results from a second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its investigational medicine IDP-126, a combination retinoid, anti-bacterial and antibiotic topical, to treat acne vulgaris in patients nine years of age and older.

The Acne Vulgaris pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Acne Vulgaris products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Acne Vulgaris pipeline landscape.

Acne Vulgaris Overview

Acne Vulgaris is considered as an inflammatory disorder of the pilosebaceous unit, which runs a chronic course and it is self-limiting. It is classified into different forms which vary in severity, lesion type, and localization. It is a very common skin disorder that can present with inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions chiefly on the face but can also occur on the upper arms, trunk, and back.

Acne vulgaris symptoms can be mild, moderate, or severe and are diagnosed clinically and Acne Vulgaris treatment is based on severity and can involve a variety of topical and systemic agents directed at reducing sebum production, comedone formation, inflammation, and bacterial counts and at normalizing keratinization.

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA IDP-126 Bausch Health Americas, Inc. Phase III Keratinocyte inhibitors; Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors Topical FCD 105 VYNE Therapeutics Phase II Glial cell inhibitors; Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors Topical BTX 1503 Botanix Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists Topical Imsidolimab



AnaptysBio



Phase II



Interleukin 36 receptor antagonists Intravenous; Subcutaneous Aminolevulinic acid (ALA)



Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical



Phase I/II Photosensitisers







Topical GT 20029 Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals Phase I Androgen receptor degradation enhancers Topical BOS-356 Boston Pharmaceuticals Phase I Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitors Topical

Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Assessment

The Acne Vulgaris Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Acne Vulgaris emerging novel therapies segregated by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Mechanism of Action

Keratinocyte inhibitors

Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors

Glial cell inhibitors; Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors

Interleukin 36 receptor antagonists

Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitors

Androgen receptor degradation enhancers

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Major Players : Bausch Health Companies, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Eligo Bioscience, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, VYNE Therapeutics, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX Corporation, and others.

Key Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Therapies: IDP-126, FCD 105, BTX 1503, Imsidolimab, Aminolevulinic acid, GT 20029, BOS-356, BPX-01, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Acne Vulgaris: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Therapeutic Assessment 6 Acne vulgaris – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8 Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Preclinical/Discovery Stage Products 11 Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Acne Vulgaris Key Companies 14 Acne Vulgaris Key Products 15 Acne Vulgaris- Unmet Needs 16 Acne Vulgaris- Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Acne Vulgaris- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Acne Vulgaris Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

