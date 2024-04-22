ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ACO Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM3.5m ÷ (RM161m - RM58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, ACO Group Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of ACO Group Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ACO Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.4% from 21% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, ACO Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 36% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From ACO Group Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that ACO Group Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 30% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

