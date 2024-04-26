Acomo (AMS:ACOMO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of €0.75

Acomo N.V. (AMS:ACOMO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.75 per share on the 8th of May. The dividend yield of 6.4% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Acomo's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 86% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 66% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Acomo May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Acomo's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Acomo that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Acomo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

