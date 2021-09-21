U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,378.04
    +20.31 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,136.95
    +166.48 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.80
    +101.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.33
    +7.13 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    +16.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3380
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,049.60
    -866.88 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.37
    +14.53 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Acorn Finance and AccuLynx Partner to Help Roofing Contractors Grow Sales with Embedded Lending Solution

·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Finance, the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, and AccuLynx, the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors, have partnered to help roofing contractors grow sales and enhance the customer experience by providing a compelling range of financial products and financing options for homeowners.

"Through our partnership with Acorn Finance, contractors that use AccuLynx software will be able to offer their customers reliable and convenient financing options for their roofing projects," said Mark Rattin, VP of Product for AccuLynx. "This partnership will help contractors close more sales and increase revenue while improving the customer experience."

To offer financing to their customers, contractors typically must apply individually to financing lenders, and smaller or newer businesses are often declined. Homeowners can also directly apply for financing independent of the contractor but this can be a complex process. Acorn Finance democratizes home improvement lending with an embedded solution that gives contractors the ability to offer lending solutions to their customers directly from AccuLynx while taking them out of the lending process, all without any fees to the contractor.

"By offering financing, contractors can generate up to 30 percent more revenue," said Giri Addanki, CEO of Acorn Finance. "Acorn Finance empowers contractors to grow their sales with a financing solution, and it empowers homeowners to secure better funding with competitive rates by providing a variety of pre-qualified offers from a network of trusted lenders – all within a few seconds and fewer clicks."

About Acorn Finance
Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, empowering borrowers, lenders, contractors and software providers to achieve their goals. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Software providers to the home improvement industry can add value for contractors and enhance the homeowner's buying experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their estimates and invoices. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. For more information, visit acornfinance.com.

About AccuLynx
AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acorn-finance-and-acculynx-partner-to-help-roofing-contractors-grow-sales-with-embedded-lending-solution-301381734.html

SOURCE Acorn Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. “My concern is that we are in a debt trap,” Roubini, chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates, said in an exclusive interview on Bloomberg TV at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut. “When central banks are going to want to essentially phase out unconventional monetary poli

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • ‘Dead duck’s mouth’ — CEO of China Evergrande’s leaked letter to employees gets panned on social media

    Xu Jiayin, the chairman of troubled China Evergrande was overheard trying to rally his employees, but it didn't go well.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September

    A large portion of that market actually revolves around algorithms and software platforms that help companies make data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, streamline their operations, and cut costs. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are usually associated with high-end PC gaming, but it also sells high-end GPUs for data centers that process AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently than stand-alone CPUs.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Suze Orman: Avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing to low mortgage rates

    The personal finance celeb says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Chinese stocks dip as Evergrande fear persists

    The Yahoo Finance panel discusses the continued drag going on amongst Chinese stocks as concerns over Evergrande’s impact continue to influence the market.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;