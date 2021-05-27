U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,185.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,298.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,646.25
    -54.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.52
    -0.69 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.00
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    27.68
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    -0.93 (-4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    +0.0052 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2220
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,776.09
    -157.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.92
    +19.31 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.63
    -14.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Acorns, The Largest Subscription Service In Consumer Finance, To Become Publicly Traded Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- 4+ million loyal everyday American subscribers, expected to grow to 10 million by 2025

-- 2X subscriber base growth since 2019, with high premium tier sign-up rates and attractive operating gross margins

-- Acorns to enter business combination agreement with Pioneer Merger Corp.

-- Institutional investors including Wellington Management, TPG and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock have committed to an oversubscribed, upsized private placement at closing; combined public company expected to have over $450M cash balance at closing

-- Transaction assigns Acorns an expected pro forma, fully-diluted equity value of $2.2 billion

-- Public listing accelerates Acorns ability to build financial wellness system for everyday Americans who have saved and invested over $9.6 billion for the future

-- Webcast presentation will be available at 10AM ET at Acorns.com/IR

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorns Grow Incorporated ("Acorns"), the saving and investing app, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: PACX) ("Pioneer"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The combined company (the "Company") will continue as a publicly listed entity and have an expected pro forma fully-diluted equity value of approximately $2.2 billion, assuming no redemptions.

"I am humbled to represent everyday Americans in the global public markets," said Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns.

Institutional investors including Wellington Management, Senator, Declaration Partners, Greycroft, The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing platform, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock have participated. The oversubscribed, upsized PIPE was raised at $10.00 per share. Rooted in its mission to look after the financial best interests of the up-and-coming, Acorns has grown into the largest subscription service in U.S. consumer finance, with 4+ million loyal subscribers saving and investing for a better future together. Going public will help accelerate our growth and put the responsible tools of wealth-making in everyone's hands when they need it most.

"I am humbled to represent everyday Americans in the global public markets," said Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns. "With the backing of trusted investors including BlackRock, PayPal, NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures, we are putting the tools of wealth making in everyone's hands and making it possible for everyday consumers to responsibly manage their money over the long-term. Going public will help elevate our story, introduce many more people to the power of compounding and financial wellness, and bring financial literacy to the mainstream."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Upon completion, the Company will operate as Acorns Holdings, Inc. and is expected to trade under the symbol "OAKS" on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The new Acorns will continue to be led by Noah Kerner, Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's experienced management team.

As part of the merger, Kerner plans to contribute 10% of his personal ownership in Acorns to fund a novel program giving shares to eligible customers. Pioneer's sponsor is also planning to give 10% of its ownership in Acorns to this same program.

"Our loyal customers have gotten us here," said Kerner. "They've earned a right to become owners alongside us, and help us grow together into the mighty oak that Acorns was meant to become. To that end, we intend to introduce our share rewards program that will allow eligible customers to own a piece of the company and an even greater piece as they invite others to start the path toward financial wellness."

Jonathan Christodoro, Chairman of Pioneer, said, "Acorns is not only a category leader but also a category creator. Its value proposition is built around inclusive, long-term financial wellness. With integrity at its core, the brand has an incredibly loyal following and market leading retention rates. I could not be more excited to partner with Acorns."

Acorns Financial Wellness System

Launched at the end of 2014, Acorns has grown thoughtfully and rapidly to help everyday Americans responsibly manage their money for the long term. Acorns combines education, investing, banking and earning into one cohesive experience that puts the tools of wealth-making in everyone's hands. The Company has pioneered subscription-based pricing in the financial industry with three membership levels: Lite ($1/mo) which includes basic investing, education, and earning tools; Personal ($3/mo) which adds retirement, banking, and smart deposit tools to invest and grow more; and Family ($5/mo) which includes all individual products plus Acorns Early - investing, education, rewards, and gifting for the family. For a simple monthly subscription, everyday Americans have access to a financial wellness system in one, intuitive app. The future of Acorns includes more tiers, products, and benefits to help our customers continue growing.

Transaction Summary

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to have a fully-diluted equity value on a pro forma basis of approximately $2.2 billion, assuming no redemptions. Following the transaction, the Company will have significant capital flexibility for continued organic and inorganic growth. Existing Acorns equity holders, including management, will become the majority owners of the Company.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both Acorns and Pioneer and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to approval by Pioneer's stockholders, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the transaction, and other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pioneer with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. In addition, Pioneer intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Advisors

Citi is serving as exclusive capital markets advisor to Pioneer, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Pioneer in connection with the transaction.

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Acorns, and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to Acorns in connection with the transaction.

Citi is serving as exclusive placement agent on the concurrent private placement and Latham and Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to the placement agent.

Webcast Information

A webcast presentation hosted by the management of Pioneer and Acorns regarding the transaction can also be found at the following link: Acorns.com/IR

About Pioneer Merger Corp.

Pioneer Merger Corp., led by Chairman Jonathan Christodoro, Co-Presidents Rick Gerson and Oscar Salazar, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Khoury and Directors Mitch Caplan and Todd Davis, leverages its leadership team's experiences to create significant long-term value for the Company's shareholders. The team's experiences include: Oscar Salazar as co-founder of Uber, Todd Davis as co-founder and former CEO of Lifelock, Mitchell Caplan as former CEO of E*Trade and Jonathan Christodoro as a director at PayPal, Lyft, Xerox, Hologic, eBay and other technology based public companies.

About Acorns

Acorns Grow Incorporated is the largest subscription service in U.S. consumer finance, helping 4+ million everyday American subscribers save and invest for the future. Acorns has easy-to-use, mobile-first technology that makes it simple for anyone to set aside and invest life's spare money. Acorns customers automatically invest in a low-cost, diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds offered by some of the world's top asset managers (including Vanguard and BlackRock). Customers invest in one of nine portfolios constructed with help from world-renowned Nobel laureate economist Dr. Harry Markowitz. Acorns uses smart portfolio algorithms to automatically work in the background of life, helping users build wealth naturally, pennies at a time. From Acorns mighty oaks do grow.

Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android, or desktop.

Visit Acorns.com for more.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed business combination transaction involving Pioneer and Acorns. A full description of the terms of the transaction is expected to be provided in a registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a proxy statement of Pioneer, a consent solicitation statement or Acorns and prospectus of Pioneer, to be filed by Pioneer with the SEC. Pioneer urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about Pioneer, Acorns and the transaction. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be mailed to stockholders of Pioneer as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: Pioneer Merger Corporation, 660 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus to be included in the registration statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

Pioneer and Acorns, and their respective directors and executive officers, may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described in this press release under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pioneer is set forth in Pioneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and its Current Report on Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. Information regarding other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders in connection with the potential transaction will be set forth in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Pioneer or Acorns, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statement made from time to time by representatives of Pioneer and Acorns may contain, statements that are not historical facts but are forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "goal," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, Pioneer's and Acorns ability to consummate the transaction between them, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Company, the capabilities and benefits to customers of Acorns technology platform, Acorns ability to scale and grow its business, the cash position of the Company following closing, the timing of the closing of the transaction and Pioneer's ability to obtain the financing through the PIPE and non-redemption commitment necessary to consummate the potential transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Pioneer's and Acorns management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Pioneer and Acorns. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Acorns ability to attract and retain customers and expand customers' use of Acorns products or services; market, financial, political and legal conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Acorns business and the global economy; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination or that the approval of the stockholders of Pioneer or Acorns is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial and operating information with respect to Acorns; risks related to future market adoption of Acorns offerings; risks related to Acorns market strategy and subscription business model; the effects of competition on Acorns future business; the amount of redemption requests made by Pioneer's public stockholders; the ability of Pioneer or the combined company to issue equity, including in the PIPE, or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future, and those factors discussed in Pioneer's final prospectus filed on January 11, 2021, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Pioneer filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Pioneer and Acorns presently do not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Pioneer's and Acorns expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Pioneer and Acorns anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Pioneer and Acorns may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pioneer and Acorns specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pioneer's or Acorns assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Naomi@bevelpr.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Schaefer
Jessica@acorns.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acorns-the-largest-subscription-service-in-consumer-finance-to-become-publicly-traded-company-301300461.html

SOURCE Acorns

Recommended Stories

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto App Luno Ordered to Amend ‘Misleading’ Ads

    The U.K.'s advertising regulator said the ads gave the impression that bitcoin investment is simple, when it is in fact "complex" and "volatile".

  • Bank of Korea Sees Threat to Financial System in Leveraged Crypto Trading

    The central bank governor has pledged to monitor transactions of Korea's financial institutions associated with leveraged crypto trading.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • JPMorgan's Erdoes on Cryptos: Diversification Is Key

    May.25 -- JPMorgan Chase Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes discusses her views on cryptocurrencies with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Williams-Sonoma Headline Earnings Movers, Econ Data Looms; Ford Leading As Tesla Lags

    Ford and meme stocks AMC and GME soared Wednesday while Tesla "lagged." Nvidia and Williams-Sonoma led key earnings late.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • June 2 at 2PM EDT: Fireside Chat with The Metals Company to Discuss Merger with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.

    IPO Edge will host a fireside chat with The Metals Company and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) on Wednesday, June 2 at 2pm ET to discuss their merger. The live event will feature The Metals Company CEO Gerard Barron and SOAC CEO Scott Leonard. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last […]

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • How billionaires’ secretive speculation threatens the next financial meltdown

    The implosion of Archegos is an early warning sign about the next generation of unaccountable capital and exotic, risky financial instruments hidden inside 'family offices'

  • Temporary stimulus benefit can help pay for your internet and a new laptop

    You can get up to $50 off your monthly broadband and $100 off the price of a computer.

  • Bitcoin Resumes Slide as Energy Usage Debate Whipsaws Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday as prices pulled back from a double-digit percentage rally, stoked in part by Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials on Twitter.The largest digital currency slipped as much as 6.5% to $36,494 in New York, following a 16% jump on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and peer coins including Ether also dropped, while Dogecoin stayed lower in the wake of another Musk tweet about his influence over the token.In a tweet sent Tuesday in reply to a post that said “With Elon as ‘Doge CEO’, we are in good hands!” Musk said Dogecoin had “no formal organization & no one reports to me” and implied his control over it was “limited.” Dogecoin was down 4.1% as of 4:33 p.m. in New York, according to CoinMarketCap.com.The Tesla Inc. CEO has roiled Bitcoin’s -- and others’ -- price this month, triggering a selloff by criticizing its energy profile and suspending Bitcoin payments. Heightened regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China also pressured the sector.“If the market continues to see wild swings based on Elon Musk tweets, it’s going to be a big set back for this asset class,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The fact that it sees such wild swings to the tweets from one person takes away the legitimacy of the asset class.”Pledges to make the industry more green have picked up since Musk’s criticisms. Several miners joined the Crypto Climate Accord, a private-sector initiative to decarbonize the crypto industry by 2030.Musk and Michael Saylor, another long-time Bitcoin booster, tweeted Monday that they had held a call with major North American miners, including Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and publicly traded Hut 8 Mining Corp., to discuss “energy usage transparency.”Saylor said the group agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council “to standardize energy reporting.” Saylor reiterated his comments during a conference interview Tuesday.Musk and Saylor’s initiative to make Bitcoin “‘greener’ bodes well for ESG narrative and institutional adoption,” David Grider, strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, wrote in a note.At the same time, it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.Bitcoin’s heavy use of power fired by polluting fossil fuels is a long-standing problem. Miners use hundreds of computers that run around the clock to verify Bitcoin transactions in exchange for new coins.Despite that, Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment for vehicles, before rescinding the latter decision earlier in May.Nursing LossesWhile the billionaire has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of comments.The market value of more than 7,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko is down more than $800 billion from a May peak of some $2.6 trillion. Bitcoin is about $25,000 off its mid-April record.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits at 129, higher than the stock version has ever reached in 30 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.