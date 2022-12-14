U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities

·4 min read

Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company's Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company's CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.

Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will deliver enhanced services and outcomes for the company's CPG clients and retail customers. Pictured: John Carroll, President of Acosta's Digital Commerce, Sharon Hart, Chief Technology &amp; Transformation Officer, David Yenzer, President, In-Store Services Team, Jeremy Benedict, Chief Commercial Officer and Lisa Koth, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer (left to right)
Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will deliver enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. Pictured: John Carroll, President of Acosta’s Digital Commerce, Sharon Hart, Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, David Yenzer, President, In-Store Services Team, Jeremy Benedict, Chief Commercial Officer and Lisa Koth, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer (left to right)

"As Acosta continues to evolve as a company, we are focusing our organization and investments to meet the needs of our clients and customers in an increasingly dynamic marketplace," said Brian Wynne, Acosta CEO. "These changes will further support the integration of our successful acquisitions made over the past 18 months, optimize Acosta's best-in-class retail processes and structure, and build on our unmatched capabilities that drive profitable growth for our partners across CPG and retail."

New Acosta Retail Sales Operations, Digital, and Commercial Leadership

  • David Yenzer, formerly President of Premium, an Acosta agency acquired in 2021, will now serve as President, In-Store Services Team, reporting to Darian Pickett, CEO, Acosta Sales Agency. Yenzer will lead a team that addresses today's most significant retail challenges across labor, technology, and execution.

    The In-Store Services Team will leverage Acosta's unparalleled scale, data, and technologies to drive retail execution and compliance and deliver stronger ROI for its brand and retailer partners across the entire enterprise. Areas of focus include enabling elevated service and outcomes for CPG clients and retail customers, improving talent acquisition and associate retention and engagement, and fully implementing Acosta's SmartRetail/360 technology across the retail sales operations team.

  • John Carroll will shift from his role as Chief Growth Officer to serve as President of Acosta's Digital Commerce business segment and will continue reporting to Wynne. This group will enable clients to bridge the physical and digital shelves by offering one-stop omnichannel digital commerce services that drive conversion and brand preference.

    Acosta's Digital Commerce services include Amazon through OeP, retailer.com, content syndication, advanced insights and analytics, as well as revenue growth management, supply chain, and omnichannel insights and reporting.

  • Jeremy Benedict will move into the newly established Chief Commercial Officer role after serving as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer for the past two years. He will also continue reporting to Wynne. Benedict and his team will enable Acosta's go-to-market teams with the content, tools, and training needed to help current and potential clients access the breadth of Acosta's capabilities to grow their businesses.

  • There are no changes to Acosta's Marketing Services business segment, led by Derek Bowen, President; and Acosta's foodservice agency, CORE Foodservice, led by Travis King, President. Both Bowen and King continue to report to Wynne.

New Acosta Strategy and Transformation Leadership

  • Lisa Koth has been named SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, after most recently serving as VP, Strategy. She will report to Wynne in this new role, with responsibility for advancing Acosta's strategic plan, partnering closely with the company's business segments to develop strategies and recommendations to pursue emerging market opportunities and drive innovation. Koth's team will also provide guidance and oversight on acquisitions and other strategic investments.

  • Sharon Hart will now serve as Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, adding Acosta's enterprise-wide Transformation function to her Information Technology (IT) leadership responsibilities. She will continue reporting to Wynne. In this expanded role, Hart will oversee the governance, execution, and value realization for Acosta's enterprise strategic initiatives as the company continues to transform and align the organization with the needs of Acosta clients, customers, and associates.

"I congratulate these leaders and their teams for embracing the work ahead as we continue transforming our organization and capabilities. The changes we are making will help strengthen and grow our client and customer relationships and create great opportunities for our people," said Wynne.

Visit www.acosta.com/news for more news from Acosta.

About Acosta

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions enables today's biggest brands, retailers and foodservice providers to win in the modern marketplace. Since 1927, Acosta has developed trusted relationships and unmatched scale. In a complex and fast-evolving omnichannel world, Acosta's network of companies allows us to connect with shoppers wherever they are. Through data-backed growth strategies and exceptional customer experiences, we are connecting tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, visit www.acosta.com

www.acosta.com (PRNewsfoto/Acosta)
www.acosta.com (PRNewsfoto/Acosta)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acosta-bolsters-retail-sales-operations-digital-commercial-leadership-and-capabilities-301703113.html

SOURCE Acosta

