U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.29
    -17.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,724.89
    +63.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,298.67
    -80.81 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.04
    -12.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    +0.52 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    -0.0071 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0710
    +0.0770 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0100 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7120
    +0.5950 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,347.39
    -333.54 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.65
    -5.52 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.33
    +21.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Acosta Group Names New Chief Financial Officer, Todd King

·2 min read

Experienced financial leader to support company's strategic growth plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group announced today that Todd King will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 20. In this role, King will oversee Acosta Group's finance function and serve on the company's executive leadership team, reporting to Brian Wynne, Acosta Group CEO.

Todd King
Todd King

With more than 30 years of experience leading the financial and administrative operations of fast-growing global businesses, King joins Acosta Group from his most recent role as Global Chief Financial Officer for People 2.0, the largest independent global workforce deployment platform.

"We're thrilled to have a leader of Todd's caliber join the Acosta Group team as we continue to successfully drive growth, investment and transformation across our company," said Wynne. "His deep financial and operational experience will be invaluable in building on our strong financial foundation and accelerating our momentum in the marketplace with our clients and customers."

Previously, King held CFO roles for Addison Lee Group US, the private equity owned division of London-based Addison Lee Group; Adecco Group North America, an operating company of Zurich-based Adecco Group; and DBM, an Orlando-based global consulting firm. In these roles, King led finance, organizational transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic and operational functions.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

Acosta Group
Acosta Group
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acosta-group-names-new-chief-financial-officer-todd-king-301760423.html

SOURCE Acosta Group

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 280% and 3.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Blackstone Defaults on €531 Million Nordic Property CMBS

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has defaulted on a €531 million ($562 million) bond backed by a portfolio of offices and stores owned by Sponda Oy, a Finnish landlord it acquired in 2018. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationThe private equity firm had sought an e

  • Salesforce shocks Wall Street with 'monster quarter': Here's what analysts are saying

    Salesforce just came out swinging against activist investors. Here's what Wall Street is chirping about.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Amneal (AMRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.52% and 4.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Credit Suisse’s Legal Charges Threaten Recovery

    The Swiss lender said it has taken measures to improve its risk culture, which is at the root of many of its legal woes.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

    Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat guidance, but the outlook left investors looking for more.

  • 3 High Dividend REITs for Strong Total Returns

    These real estate investment trusts with yields over 5% are ideally suited as income and recession-resistant investments.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Dell Technologies' (DELL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is expected to have suffered from a sluggish PC market and unfavorable forex.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING

    LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks mixed as Salesforce lifts Dow, Treasury slide continues

    Stocks traded mixed early Thursday with a rally in Salesforce stock lifting the Dow while higher interest rates weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Okta Stock Is Soaring. Wall Street Sees More Upside.

    More than 20 analysts covering the stock hiked their price target following the company’s earnings, according to FactSet data.