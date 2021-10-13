U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.37
    -12.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,192.09
    -186.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,479.83
    +13.91 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.15
    +4.88 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +34.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.69 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4200
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,224.20
    -211.19 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.57
    -4.83 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.89
    +21.66 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

New Acosta Report Finds Consumers Dining Out More, Shares Other Dining Behaviors and Restaurant Predictions

·4 min read

The latest The Why? Behind the Dine™ reveals shoppers are now ordering carry-out (27%) or eating drive thru (23%) more than they did pre-pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its fifth edition of The Why? Behind the Dine, the Company's first research report providing foodservice-specific insights since its acquisition of the CORE Group in June 2021.

https://corefoodservice.com/
https://corefoodservice.com/

Acosta's research, bolstered by the combined resources and expertise of its new division, CORE Foodservice, finds many consumers are now carrying out (27%) or eating drive thru (23%) more than they were pre-pandemic, as motivation to cook at home decreases.

"It is no secret that COVID-19 upended foodservice, but the industry is expected to rebound within the next three to four years," said John Goodman, CEO of CORE Foodservice. "Research by Technomic indicates restaurants and bars are likely to recover as early as 2024, due in large part to diners' increased interest in finding high quality, safe and cost-efficient alternatives to home-cooked meals. The road to recovery will be difficult however, as restaurants now face significant operational challenges caused by widespread labor shortages and rising food costs."

Acosta's research provides in-depth insight into consumer dining behaviors and breaks down COVID-19-related challenges currently affecting the foodservice industry.

Consumer Restaurant Preferences

  • Over half of consumers (51%) say they go out to eat when they do not feel like cooking. Most of those eating out do so at least twice a month (60-70%).

  • When dining in restaurants, a majority of consumers order seafood dishes (35%). When ordering carry-out, most stick to classics like pizza and breadsticks (69%).

New Dining Experiences

  • Seventy-five percent of shoppers say they have recently eaten carry-out, dined at a restaurant and/or eaten prepared foods from the grocery store. When ordering out, consumers are increasingly interested in experiential dining options.

Pandemic-Changed Dining Habits

  • Consumers' overall dining experiences have changed as a result of the pandemic.

  • About half of consumers say they feel more comfortable eating out now that vaccines are readily available, but as COVID-19 infections continue to rise nearly 50% of shoppers say they will either stop going out to eat entirely or switch to carry-out or delivery. Twenty-three percent of shoppers say they will dine out regardless.

Restaurant Industry Challenges

  • Restaurants are currently faced with pandemic-caused challenges including labor shortages and ongoing demand for safety protocols. Over half of diners say they want continued COVID-19 safety precautions in restaurants, including mask requirements for kitchen and wait staff.

  • Rising food costs are also a concern for restaurants and consumers alike, with 44% of diners noticing higher menu prices.

Acosta's The Why? Behind The Dine report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted between August 1, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

About Acosta
Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

About CORE Foodservice
CORE Foodservice is a reimagined foodservice sales agency focused on providing solutions for the industry's new operating environment. Launched by Acosta in 2021 after it acquired The Core Group, CORE Foodservice offers industry-leading capabilities, creating a strategically-resourced organization designed to meet the requirements of evolving customer behaviors and expectations. For more information, please visit https://corefoodservice.com/.

Acosta&#39;s newest &quot;The Why? Behind the Dine&quot; report explores consumer dining habits and breaks down pandemic-related challenges impacting the restaurant industry.
Acosta's newest "The Why? Behind the Dine" report explores consumer dining habits and breaks down pandemic-related challenges impacting the restaurant industry.
www.acosta.com (PRNewsfoto/Acosta)
www.acosta.com (PRNewsfoto/Acosta)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-acosta-report-finds-consumers-dining-out-more-shares-other-dining-behaviors-and-restaurant-predictions-301399469.html

SOURCE Acosta

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Blue Origin launch 4-person crew, including William Shatner, to space live

    Barely three months after Blue Origin successfully sent its first crewed rocket to orbit, it's poised for another launch on Wednesday, October 13. This time, instead of Blue's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos headlining the flight, the company will be sending 90-year old William Shatner, who is set to become the oldest person to go to space. The crew will be flying in the company's New Shepard rocket.

  • LeBron James just made a big bet on the future of the gym

    LeBron James is backing at-home fitness player Tonal.

  • This development may fully reopen the global economy — and the stock market has mostly ignored it

    The buzz surrounding the potential for the antiviral drug from Merck & Co. (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is hot enough that already there’s political debate for who is to blame for the medication not being available sooner. Granted, the Phase III trial showing molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 has boosted the stock of Merck by as much as 11%, but the broader market reaction hasn’t been great. Two plays on reopening — the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) and the U.S. Global Jets (JETS) exchange-traded funds — each saw one-day bounces before drifting, with the airlines ETF now lower since the news.

  • Watch live: William Shatner launches to edge of space on Blue Origin's second human flight

    William Shatner became the oldest person ever to reach the edge of space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old “Star Trek” star blasted off on Blue Origin’s second human flight.

  • Gene Simmons’ $300K Cardano Investment Has More Than Doubled Since February

    Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted in February that he had bought $300,000 of the Cardano blockchain’s ADA currency, writing it was “one I believe in.” ADA is one of 14 cryptocurrencies Simmons owns, he said Sunday in an interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel. “I like [c]ardano, although it’s an idiot name,” Simmons said.

  • Blue Origin launch live stream: William Shatner forced to wait extra 30 mins for lift-off due to windy weather

    Blue Origin is preparing to launch William Shatner into space today aboard its New Shepard rocket. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site. Joining Shatner on the flight is Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries.

  • 'The Voice' Fans Are Stunned After Seeing Ariana Grande's Latest Outfit for the Battle Round

    'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.

  • William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space

    'Star Trek' legend William Shatner has become the oldest person to visit space after flying aboard a Blue Origin mission.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Extremely Naked Dresses Are Back, and They're Actually Kind of Romantic This Time

    This new take on the sexy trend is more subtle and whimsical — and will no doubt be all over the red carpet in the near future.

  • William Shatner's launch on Blue Origin

    William Shatner's launch on Blue Origin

  • Megan Fox just debuted the shortest fringe we’ve ever seen

    It barely skims her forehead

  • Nicole Brown's Sister Slams Kim Kardashian For 'Distasteful' O.J. Simpson Joke

    Tanya Brown said her sister's death should not be portrayed as a joke.

  • 'Star Trek's' William Shatner returns to Earth after Blue Origin flight

    Blue Origin had launched 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner and three others into suborbital space.

  • Dean Cain slams DC Comics over new Superman coming out: 'I say they're bandwagoning'

    "Lois & Clark" star Dean Cain weighs in on recent announcement over current Superman's sexuality.

  • 'Hundreds of thousands, if not millions' will be able to access space: Expert

    Star Trek icon William Shatner is ready for takeoff on Blue Origin's mission to the edge of space set for Wednesday morning.

  • Blue Origin ready for liftoff with Shatner

    WILLIAM SHATNER: “What a thing to have – ‘he’s the oldest guy that went into space!’” The suspense is building for space junkies and "Star Trek" fans ahead of Blue Origin’s rocket launch with TV’s Captain Kirk - actor William Shatner – who at age 90 will become the oldest person to travel to space. SHATNER: “I want to have the vision, I want to see space, I want to see the Earth, I want to see what we need to do to save Earth, I want to have a perspective that hasn’t been shown to me before.” Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launch – originally scheduled for Tuesday – was postponed for 24 hours due to high winds. The four-person flight will now blast off Wednesday from the west Texas town of Van Horn. The flight is expected to roughly follow the duration and path of the company’s inaugural commercial trip on July 20th when founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers flew some 66 miles above Earth, experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness, before their crew capsule parachuted safely back to the floor of the Texas desert. The whole trip lasted just over 10 minutes. On board was aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who at 82 became the oldest person to launch into space at the time – a record Shatner will shatter. Joining him Wednesday will be former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, Blue Origin Vice President and engineer Audrey Powers and clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries. The launch comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it will review safety concerns raised by former and current Blue Origin employees who said the company prioritized speed and cost savings over safety – something Blue Origin’s Powers was asked about Tuesday on the “CBS Mornings” show. POWERS: “Well, that just hasn’t been my experience at Blue. We’re exceedingly thorough. I’ve worked on New Shepard for eight years now in a variety of roles and I can’t say enough about the team of professionals that work on this program.” The company did not disclose how much any of the passengers had paid or whether any had been allowed to fly for free, though Shatner said Blue Origin approached him about taking the flight – and has admitted he’s a bit nervous about really heading to space. "CBS MORNINGS" HOST GAYLE KING: “I look forward to your return – all of you. Good luck, good luck, good luck.” SHATNER: “And so do we, look forward to our return." [laughter]

  • Odd elimination rule leaves 'DWTS' viewers confused and 'Bachelor' star Matt James heading home

    While the theme of the night was supposed to be Disney villains, a new one may have emerged in the form of judge Len Goodman, or at least whoever makes the show’s elimination rules.

  • Jay-Z Adds Incubator to Portfolio of Blockchain/Crypto Investments: Report

    The hip hop star has invested in a tech incubator that focuses on the metaverse and building blockchain-based products.

  • Brown Sugar’s tortured history: why the Rolling Stones are cancelling their own song

    The Rolling Stones have finally gone sour on Brown Sugar. The 1971 single is considered one of their essential hits and, of course, provides the visceral opening salvo to the album Sticky Fingers. And yet it was conspicuously absent from the setlist as the band resumed touring in the US recently.