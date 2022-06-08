Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Report Identifies the increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry as a Major Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acoustic Damping Tiles Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 882.86 million growth in the market size from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry is notably driving the acoustic damping tiles market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 3.44% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Damping Tiles Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Ask for a Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Building and construction, industrial, and transportation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers. Download Sample Report Now.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the primary reasons supporting the acoustic damping tiles market growth is the growing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry. The engine and the airflow, which go through the plane's fuselage and structure, are the main causes of noise. The high decibel noise may irritate passengers and personnel.

The use of composite materials stiffens the fuselage and reduces damping compared to aluminium, allowing larger levels of acoustic energy to be transmitted, resulting in increased noise in the aircraft. Although factors such as limitations of acoustic damping tiles may impact the market growth.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by End-User:

The building and construction category will grow its acoustic damping tile market share significantly. During the projection period, the construction end-user segment is expected to increase significantly. The industry is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of households and home improvement projects.

Story continues

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for acoustic damping tiles. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, government measures will aid the growth of the acoustic damping tiles market in APAC.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Major Vendors

The acoustic damping tiles market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

BAUX AB

3M Co.

Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Audimute

Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Autex Industries Ltd.

GIK Acoustics India

Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd.

Home Audio solutions

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Acoustic Damping Tiles Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Coated Flat Glass Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete Admixtures Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 822.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BAUX AB, 3M Co., Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Audimute, Auralex Acoustics Inc., Autex Industries Ltd., GIK Acoustics India, Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd., Home Audio solutions, Knauf Gypsum Pty Ltd., Megasorber Pty Ltd., MMT Acoustix, Pinta Acoustic Inc., Primacoustic, Pyrotek Inc., ROCKWOOL International AS, Soundproof Cow Corp., and Total Acoustic Solutions Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

10.5 Audimute

10.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

10.7 Autex Industries Ltd.

10.8 BAUX AB

10.9 Megasorber Pty Ltd.

10.10 Pyrotek Inc.

10.11 ROCKWOOL International AS

10.12 Soundproof Cow Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acoustic-damping-tiles-market-report-identifies-the-increasing-demand-for-acoustic-damping-tiles-in-the-aerospace-industry-as-a-major-driver--technavio-301561948.html

SOURCE Technavio