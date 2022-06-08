U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.75
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,069.00
    -96.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.50
    -51.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.64
    +0.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.60
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0400
    +0.4240 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,946.48
    +318.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.77
    +9.13 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,208.92
    +264.97 (+0.95%)
     

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Report Identifies the increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry as a Major Driver | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acoustic Damping Tiles Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 882.86 million growth in the market size from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry is notably driving the acoustic damping tiles market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 3.44% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Damping Tiles Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Damping Tiles Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Ask for a Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Building and construction, industrial, and transportation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers. Download Sample Report Now.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the primary reasons supporting the acoustic damping tiles market growth is the growing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry. The engine and the airflow, which go through the plane's fuselage and structure, are the main causes of noise. The high decibel noise may irritate passengers and personnel.

The use of composite materials stiffens the fuselage and reduces damping compared to aluminium, allowing larger levels of acoustic energy to be transmitted, resulting in increased noise in the aircraft. Although factors such as limitations of acoustic damping tiles may impact the market growth.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by End-User:

  • The building and construction category will grow its acoustic damping tile market share significantly. During the projection period, the construction end-user segment is expected to increase significantly. The industry is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of households and home improvement projects.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for acoustic damping tiles. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

  • Over the forecast period, government measures will aid the growth of the acoustic damping tiles market in APAC.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Major Vendors

The acoustic damping tiles market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

  • BAUX AB

  • 3M Co.

  • Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

  • Audimute

  • Auralex Acoustics Inc.

  • Autex Industries Ltd.

  • GIK Acoustics India

  • Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Home Audio solutions

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Acoustic Damping Tiles Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Coated Flat Glass Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete Admixtures Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 822.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.44

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BAUX AB, 3M Co., Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Audimute, Auralex Acoustics Inc., Autex Industries Ltd., GIK Acoustics India, Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd., Home Audio solutions, Knauf Gypsum Pty Ltd., Megasorber Pty Ltd., MMT Acoustix, Pinta Acoustic Inc., Primacoustic, Pyrotek Inc., ROCKWOOL International AS, Soundproof Cow Corp., and Total Acoustic Solutions

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

  • 10.5 Audimute

  • 10.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

  • 10.7 Autex Industries Ltd.

  • 10.8 BAUX AB

  • 10.9 Megasorber Pty Ltd.

  • 10.10 Pyrotek Inc.

  • 10.11 ROCKWOOL International AS

  • 10.12 Soundproof Cow Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acoustic-damping-tiles-market-report-identifies-the-increasing-demand-for-acoustic-damping-tiles-in-the-aerospace-industry-as-a-major-driver--technavio-301561948.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • Target Inventory Warning Portends Retail Bloodbath

    This summer could be a promotional boon for shoppers but a nightmare for retailers.

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.