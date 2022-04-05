U.S. markets closed

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market - 2022-2026 | Rise In Government Spending On AHDs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the acoustic hailing devices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.37 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.04%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rise in government spending on AHDs is one of the key drivers supporting the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs find extensive use in the military, defense, navy, and other applications. An increase in the need for AHDs has resulted in a simultaneous rise in new unit orders for these devices. An increase in orders for AHDs will consequently lead to a rise in the sales of new units of AHDs by vendors, besides fueling the growth of the global acoustic hailing devices market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge:The effect of LRAD on human health is one of the factors hindering the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs such as LRADs are widely used as non-lethal weapons in law enforcement activities. the use of AHDs such as LRAD may result in severe irritation and pain to the human ear, thereby resulting in serious nerve injury. It can lead to permanent damage to the auditory nerve, inner ear trauma, hyper ears, and temporary or permanent hearing loss.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The acoustic hailing devices market report is segmented by End-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The government sector held the largest end-user market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of portable AHDs for law enforcement applications such as for dispersing a large crowd and for campus security will foster the growth of the market in the government sector.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for acoustic hailing devices market in APAC. The new product sales of AHDs will facilitate the acoustic hailing devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Transcranial Doppler Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 33.37 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.85

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Argo A Security LLC, IML Corp., Genasys Inc., Summit Engineering NV, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd., Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Argo A Security LLC

  • 10.4 Drumgrange Ltd.

  • 10.5 Eltem Corp.

  • 10.6 Genasys Inc.

  • 10.7 IML Corp.

  • 10.8 IPS Securex Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nixalite of America Inc.

  • 10.10 Senken Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Summit Engineering NV

  • 10.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acoustic-hailing-devices-market---2022-2026--rise-in-government-spending-on-ahds-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301515856.html

SOURCE Technavio

