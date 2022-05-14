U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,555.85
    -943.30 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market - 2022-2026 | Rise in Government Spending on AHDs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the acoustic hailing devices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.37 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.04%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rise in government spending on AHDs is one of the key drivers supporting the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs find extensive use in the military, defense, navy, and other applications. An increase in the need for AHDs has resulted in a simultaneous rise in new unit orders for these devices. An increase in orders for AHDs will consequently lead to a rise in the sales of new units of AHDs by vendors, besides fueling the growth of the global acoustic hailing devices market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The effect of LRAD on human health is one of the factors hindering the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs such as LRADs are widely used as non-lethal weapons in law enforcement activities. the use of AHDs such as LRAD may result in severe irritation and pain to the human ear, thereby resulting in serious nerve injury. It can lead to permanent damage to the auditory nerve, inner ear trauma, hyper ears, and temporary or permanent hearing loss.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The acoustic hailing devices market report is segmented by end-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The government sector held the largest end-user market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of portable AHDs for law enforcement applications such as for dispersing a large crowd and for campus security will foster the growth of the market in the government sector.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for acoustic hailing devices market in APAC. The new product sales of AHDs will facilitate the acoustic hailing devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cryogenic PPE Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 33.37 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.85

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Argo A Security LLC, IML Corp., Genasys Inc., Summit Engineering NV, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd., Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Argo A Security LLC

  • 10.4 Drumgrange Ltd.

  • 10.5 Eltem Corp.

  • 10.6 Genasys Inc.

  • 10.7 IML Corp.

  • 10.8 IPS Securex Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nixalite of America Inc.

  • 10.10 Senken Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Summit Engineering NV

  • 10.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acoustic-hailing-devices-market---2022-2026--rise-in-government-spending-on-ahds-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301546227.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Technology Could Sink Even Further in the Weeks Ahead

    For his fourth and final "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer talked to Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO at Micron Technology , the semiconductor maker that trades at just five times earnings. Mehrotra repeated that all of Micron's end markets remain very strong, and they're both diversified and secular growers. When asked about slowing cell phone sales in China, Mehrotra reminded investors that while user growth in smartphones is leveling off, the transition to 5G wireless means there are more, and more profitable, chips in each device.

  • ‘This isn’t how I imagined leaving’: Twitter boss Parag Agrawal fires top executive on paternity leave as Musk takeover looms

    The departing executives said he was asked to leave by the CEO, who "wants to take the team in a different direction."

  • Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

    Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price plunged 29% during after-hours trading on May 10 following its first-quarter earnings report. On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis, Unity narrowed its net loss from $27.3 million to $25.4 million, or $0.08 per share -- which matched analysts' expectations. For the second quarter, Unity expects its revenue to rise just 6% to 8% year over year, which broadly misses the consensus forecast for 31% growth.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • 'Not your parents' retirement:' Boomers and Gen X redefine their golden years

    55% define retirement as “a new chapter in life.”

  • How United's union deal with pilots could impact negotiations at Southwest and American

    Tension has been rising between American, Southwest and their pilot unions. United's contract offers hope for resolutions in those negotiations.

  • Gas prices: July and August are going to be sizzling months, says analyst

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    As you know, we did release our Q1 results last night, and all of our disclosure materials, including the press release, MD&A, financial statements are available from our website, as well as from SEDAR. Now with me are Sherritt's CEO, Leon Binedell; and Sherritt's CFO, Yasmin Gabriel, who will be reviewing our results in detail.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Light

  • Rivian is a 'black eye for the EV industry' but now 'on the right track': Wedbush

    Electric vehicle startup company Rivian has had a tough year. Since its high in November 2021, the stock has been on a downward trajectory.

  • XPO Logistics Considers Sale of Freight-Forwarding Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- XPO Logistics Inc. is considering a sale of its freight-forwarding unit as it continues to pursue divestitures, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of Nerve-Racking Week: Markets Wra

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.