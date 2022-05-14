Acoustic Hailing Devices Market - 2022-2026 | Rise in Government Spending on AHDs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acoustic Hailing Devices Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the acoustic hailing devices market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 33.37 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.04%.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rise in government spending on AHDs is one of the key drivers supporting the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs find extensive use in the military, defense, navy, and other applications. An increase in the need for AHDs has resulted in a simultaneous rise in new unit orders for these devices. An increase in orders for AHDs will consequently lead to a rise in the sales of new units of AHDs by vendors, besides fueling the growth of the global acoustic hailing devices market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The effect of LRAD on human health is one of the factors hindering the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs such as LRADs are widely used as non-lethal weapons in law enforcement activities. the use of AHDs such as LRAD may result in severe irritation and pain to the human ear, thereby resulting in serious nerve injury. It can lead to permanent damage to the auditory nerve, inner ear trauma, hyper ears, and temporary or permanent hearing loss.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The acoustic hailing devices market report is segmented by end-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The government sector held the largest end-user market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of portable AHDs for law enforcement applications such as for dispersing a large crowd and for campus security will foster the growth of the market in the government sector.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for acoustic hailing devices market in APAC. The new product sales of AHDs will facilitate the acoustic hailing devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 33.37 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Argo A Security LLC, IML Corp., Genasys Inc., Summit Engineering NV, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd., Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

