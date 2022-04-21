Acoustics Market in U.S. to Exceed Valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rising focus of the U.S. Government on the development of acoustics complexes is fueling sales prospects in the market

ALBANY, New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the acoustics market in the U.S. is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



Acoustic products are being used in the automotive industry. Moreover, acoustic insulation materials find application in aerospace and marine sectors of the U.S. Hence, rise in product demand from different end-use industries is fueling the sales prospects in the U.S. acoustics market.

Moreover, the expansion of the transportation industry is prognosticated to drive the demand for acoustic insulation products in the near future, notes the TMR study.

Players in the U.S. acoustics market are estimated to gain profitable avenues in the upcoming years, owing to increasing need for generating desired sound effect and reflect sound at different frequencies for varied movies and short films. In addition, growing understanding on the importance of health and physical activity is fueling the sales opportunities in the acoustics market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84616

Acoustics are manufactured using a wide range of materials such as stone wool, glass wool, fabric absorbers, acoustic fabrics & insulators, fabric diffusors, fabric dampeners, foamed plastic, fabric noise barriers, fabric soundproofing, fabric ceilings, and fabric wall materials. In the recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for products manufactured using foamed plastic material. This growth can be ascribed to different advantages they offer including their cost-effective nature and superior performance, notes the TMR study on the U.S. acoustics market.

U.S. Acoustics Market: Key Findings

Surge in investments on the acoustics insulation infrastructure is propelling the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, the market growth in the nation can be attributed to many factors such as increasing spending on recreational activities, rising inclination among people toward indoor acoustics, and growing disposable income in the country. In addition, the expansion of the construction industry is projected to help in the growth of the U.S. acoustics market during the forecast period.



Story continues

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84616

Acoustic materials are being utilized in various end-use industries, including industrial/HVAC & OEM, transportation, and building & construction industries in the U.S. This factor is propelling the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, rise in the demand for varied acoustic insulation materials such as stone wool, glass wool, fabric absorbers, fabric dampeners, and acoustic fabrics & insulators in a wide range of end-use industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and construction is leading to profitable prospects for acoustics market players in the U.S.

The U.S. Government is increasing investments in the development of different acoustics complexes. This factor is generating sizable demand opportunities in the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, the market is being driven by swift advancements in sound and media & entertainment sectors in the nation. With rise in population, there has been surge in construction activities. This factor is resulting in significant sales prospects in the acoustics market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84616

U.S. Acoustics Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in demand for foamed plastic materials in the U.S. is propelling the market

Developments in construction industry are resulting in promising business avenues in the U.S. acoustics market

U.S. Acoustics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Rockwool International

Saint-Gobain

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

Kingspan Group

Paroc Group

BASF SE

Armacell International

DuPont

Sika AG

Owens Corning

Primacoustic

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84616

U.S. Acoustics Market Segmentation

Material

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Acoustic Fabrics & Insulators

Fabric Absorbers

Fabric Dampeners

Fabric Diffusers

Fabric Noise Barriers

Fabric Ceilings

Foamed Plastic

Fabric Soundproofing Materials

Fabric Wall Materials

Others (Pulp Board and Cork Board Slabs)

End-use

Building & Construction Residential Commercial

Industrial / HVAC & OEM

Transport





State

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Maryland

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi

Rest of U.S.



Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Biobased Epoxy Nanocomposites Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biobased-epoxy-nanocomposites-market.html

Wood Wool Insulation Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wood-wool-insulation-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/us-acoustics-market.htm



