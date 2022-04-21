Acoustics Market in U.S. to Exceed Valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study
Rising focus of the U.S. Government on the development of acoustics complexes is fueling sales prospects in the market
ALBANY, New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the acoustics market in the U.S. is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
Acoustic products are being used in the automotive industry. Moreover, acoustic insulation materials find application in aerospace and marine sectors of the U.S. Hence, rise in product demand from different end-use industries is fueling the sales prospects in the U.S. acoustics market.
Moreover, the expansion of the transportation industry is prognosticated to drive the demand for acoustic insulation products in the near future, notes the TMR study.
Players in the U.S. acoustics market are estimated to gain profitable avenues in the upcoming years, owing to increasing need for generating desired sound effect and reflect sound at different frequencies for varied movies and short films. In addition, growing understanding on the importance of health and physical activity is fueling the sales opportunities in the acoustics market.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84616
Acoustics are manufactured using a wide range of materials such as stone wool, glass wool, fabric absorbers, acoustic fabrics & insulators, fabric diffusors, fabric dampeners, foamed plastic, fabric noise barriers, fabric soundproofing, fabric ceilings, and fabric wall materials. In the recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for products manufactured using foamed plastic material. This growth can be ascribed to different advantages they offer including their cost-effective nature and superior performance, notes the TMR study on the U.S. acoustics market.
U.S. Acoustics Market: Key Findings
Surge in investments on the acoustics insulation infrastructure is propelling the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, the market growth in the nation can be attributed to many factors such as increasing spending on recreational activities, rising inclination among people toward indoor acoustics, and growing disposable income in the country. In addition, the expansion of the construction industry is projected to help in the growth of the U.S. acoustics market during the forecast period.
Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84616
Acoustic materials are being utilized in various end-use industries, including industrial/HVAC & OEM, transportation, and building & construction industries in the U.S. This factor is propelling the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, rise in the demand for varied acoustic insulation materials such as stone wool, glass wool, fabric absorbers, fabric dampeners, and acoustic fabrics & insulators in a wide range of end-use industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and construction is leading to profitable prospects for acoustics market players in the U.S.
The U.S. Government is increasing investments in the development of different acoustics complexes. This factor is generating sizable demand opportunities in the U.S. acoustics market. Moreover, the market is being driven by swift advancements in sound and media & entertainment sectors in the nation. With rise in population, there has been surge in construction activities. This factor is resulting in significant sales prospects in the acoustics market.
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84616
U.S. Acoustics Market: Growth Boosters
Increase in demand for foamed plastic materials in the U.S. is propelling the market
Developments in construction industry are resulting in promising business avenues in the U.S. acoustics market
U.S. Acoustics Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
Rockwool International
Saint-Gobain
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
Kingspan Group
Paroc Group
BASF SE
Armacell International
DuPont
Sika AG
Owens Corning
Primacoustic
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84616
U.S. Acoustics Market Segmentation
Material
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
Acoustic Fabrics & Insulators
Fabric Absorbers
Fabric Dampeners
Fabric Diffusers
Fabric Noise Barriers
Fabric Ceilings
Foamed Plastic
Fabric Soundproofing Materials
Fabric Wall Materials
Others (Pulp Board and Cork Board Slabs)
End-use
Building & Construction
Residential
Commercial
Industrial / HVAC & OEM
Transport
State
Florida
Georgia
North Carolina
South Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
Maryland
Alabama
Kentucky
Mississippi
Rest of U.S.
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:
Biobased Epoxy Nanocomposites Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biobased-epoxy-nanocomposites-market.html
Wood Wool Insulation Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wood-wool-insulation-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/us-acoustics-market.htm