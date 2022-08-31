U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Geriatric Population Remains as Key Growth Driver

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), acquired hemophilia is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by bleeding that occurs in patients with a personal and family history negative for hemorrhages. In acquired hemophilia, the body produces antibodies that attack clotting factors, most often factor VIII.

Medical practitioners warn that acquired hemophilia can cause life-threatening bleeding complications in severe cases. In around 50% of cases, there is an identifiable underlying clinical condition; in the other 50%, no cause is known i.e. it is idiopathic. The acquired hemophilia treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Rise in Geriatric Population Remains as The Key Driver

Acquired hemophilia is caused by autoantibody formation to FVIII4. The incidence rate of the condition is 0.2 to 1.48 cases per million individuals per year. Considering the sexes, acquired hemophilia affects both males and females equally. However, the incidence of this condition appears greater in older adults over 65 years of age. In such a population, bleeding episodes may be severe, difficult to control, and fatal in some cases. The incidence of acquired hemophilia A in individuals aged 65 years is 0.28 patients per million per year, but increases to 5.97 in ages between 65 to 85 years and reduces to 16.6 in individuals older than 85 years. Overall, more than 80% of diagnosed cases are aged 60 years. These data are believed to be likely underestimated because of the chances of undiagnosed and unreported cases.

Traditional Therapies Continue to Dominate to the Market

The types of traditional therapies used to treat acquired hemophilia are steroid treatment, cytotoxic therapy, and immunomodulatory therapy. The advanced treatments segmentation includes recombinant activated factor VII/NovoSeven RT, recombinant porcine factor VIII, activated prothrombin complex concentrate (aPCC)/FEIBA, and desmopressin (DDAVP). Though traditional therapies dominate the market in 2021, advanced therapies are expected to take up their share significantly during the forecast period. The advanced therapies are proving their efficiency across the globe, resulting in increased uptake.

Hospitals Remain as The Key Healthcare Setting for Therapy

Hospitals remain as the key healthcare setting due to availability of broad range of therapeutic options. Additionally, the availability of registered medical practitioners along with reimbursement policies make hospitals most preferable healthcare setting for management and treatment of hemophilia. Clinics are expected to grow fastest during the forecast period as they are cost effective and less complex in comparison to hospitals.

APAC Promises Opportunities During the Forecast Period

After scrutiny of the global acquired hemophilia treatment market, the regional trends, market sizes, and the overall growth paired with the latest and anticipated events, North America is observed to be the most dominant regional market for acquired hemophilia treatment. However, Asia Pacific promises significant opportunities during the forecast period, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.97% from 2022-2030.

The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: By Treatment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: By Therapeutic Areas, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: By End-User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter Healthcare Corporation

  • Biogen

  • Pfizer

  • F. Hoffman La Roche

  • Sanofi

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals

  • Genentech Inc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Novo Nordisk

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical

  • CSL Behring

  • Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80yrl8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


