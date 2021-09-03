U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,531.52
    -5.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,348.64
    -95.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,344.39
    +13.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.00
    -15.02 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.75
    -0.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.92 (+3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0320 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6450
    -0.3050 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,592.62
    +1,022.21 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.91
    +34.18 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.91
    -24.99 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Acquired by Mercedes-Benz, YASA's revolutionary electric motor is set for big things

Mike Butcher
·4 min read

Back in July, YASA (formerly Yokeless And Segmented Armature), a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary 'axial-flux' motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz. The acquisition didn’t exactly garner enormous press attention, as scant other details were announced. But YASA is likely to be an entity worth watching.

Founded in 2009 after being spun out of Oxford University, YASA will now develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. It will stay in the UK as a fully owned subsidiary, serving both Mercedes-Benz and existing customers like Ferrari. The company will retain its own brand, team, facilities, and location in Oxford.

YASA's axial-flux electric motors generated EV industry interest because of their efficiency, high power density, small size, and low weight.

By contrast, the 'radial' electric motor design is more common in today’s EV market. Even Tesla relies on radial electric motors, a legacy technology more than 40 years old with very little left to give in terms of innovation.

But YASA’s axial-flux design, which has very thin segments, means they can be combined into powerful single drive units. This makes them one-third the weight of other electric motors, more efficient, and with 3x higher power densities than Tesla.

Tim Woolmer, YASA’s Founder and CTO, invented this very new approach to electric motor design. I caught up with him to find out what’s next.

TC: What’s the journey so far:

TW: We started just over 12 years ago with really one remit: let's accelerate electric cars, let's do anything we can to make electric cars happen faster. We're now 10 years into a 20-year revolution, every new car that gets sold in 10 years will be electric, no question. There's nothing more exciting for an engineer than a period of revolution because the speed of innovation is what's important. What is so exciting for us is we get to innovate fast, and that's where the partnership with Mercedes is really interesting.

TC: What was different about the engine you came up with?

TW: We started with a blank sheet of paper at the beginning of my PhD. And the idea was to say, what could be created for the electric car industry in 10 or 15 years from now that they would need, that we could meet. Something that was lighter, more efficient, mass-producible in volume. In the 2000s, axial flux motors were not very common, but by combining axial flux technology and making a couple of little tweaks using some new materials, I basically stumbled into this new design which we call YASA: Yokeless And Segmented Armature. It takes what is a light topology in axial flux and makes it even lighter, about half as much again. There's a benefit because the rotors are rotating at a bigger diameter. So, essentially torque is force times diameter, so for the same force, you get more torque. So if you double your diameter, you get double the torque for the same amount of materials. So that's the benefit of axial flux.

TC: You’ve done this with deal with Mercedes - what’s next?

TW: We are basically a fully owned subsidiary. We're going to utilize Mercedes’ industrialization powerhouse. But the key thing is, if you watch how technologies filter down in automotive, they start in the luxury sector, like the Ferraris of this world, and then filter down into mainstream sector and then go into higher volumes after that. That's a space where Mercedes are world-class in terms of their industrialization, so that's the kind of the idea behind the partnership.

TC: What else can you do from here?

TW: We will have a very high, high power, low density and lightweight engine so we can explore sport performance coupled with high levels of industrialization. That puts us in a really unique position for all sorts of things.

Although coy about his future plans, Woolmer is certainly one to watch in the EV and electric motor space. Post the acquisition YASA released this video:
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkldZQuzR3E?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

    One of R. Kelly’s accusers testified on Wednesday that he kept a gun by his side while he berated her as a prelude to forcing her to give him oral sex in a Los Angeles music studio. “He had a weapon, so I wasn’t going to step out of line,” the witness said while recounting the 2018 episode at the R&B singer's New York City sex-trafficking trial. Later in the day, the jury also heard brief testimony from a pastor who secretly wed Kelly and budding musical artist Aaliyah when she was 15 years old.

  • Amazon Stock: E-Commerce Giant Primed for Gains

    Amazon (AMZN) is a leading e-commerce business, with $482 billion in annual online gross merchandise volume. While Amazon is a global mega-cap, most of its revenue comes from the United States. Amazon's revenue is divided into two main sources of income: non-Amazon Web Services and Amazon Web Services. Amazon's market capitalization currently makes it one of the largest companies in the world. (See AMZN stock charts on TipRanks) In addition to e-commerce and e-commerce-related revenues, Amazon a

  • 2 killed, man in custody after stabbing in Covina

    Two people were killed and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Covina Thursday afternoon, according to police.

  • Ford’s Electric F-150 Hits 130,000 Reservations. How That Stacks Up Against Other EV Makers.

    Ford racks up an impressive number of reservations for its coming all-electric F-150 Lightning. EV orders have become an important issue for investors to track and understand.

  • Elon Musk Hosted a Tesla ‘All Hands’ Meeting. Here’s What Happened.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few updates he wanted to communicate to the staff about production, deliveries and recent challenges.

  • Stakeholders Detail Worries, Support On CSX Plan To Acquire Pan Am Railways

    Ensuring competitive access and fortifying passenger rail service are two of the goals that stakeholders want the Surface Transportation Board to achieve as it mulls CSX's proposed acquisition of New England short line Pan Am Railways. Opponents and skeptics about the acquisition want STB to make CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) fulfill a number of conditions as part of its approval — if the board approves the application at all — according to their recent filings. Canadian Pacific is seeking to preserve the H

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • 'A very big deal': Federal safety regulator takes aim at Tesla Autopilot

    Recent moves by the top U.S. automotive safety watchdog could change the way Tesla markets its cars' advanced driver-assist capabilities -- or force the company to recall the software altogether.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • ChargePoint’s CEO Explains Why the Best Is Yet to Come for EV Charging

    The provider of infrastructure for charging EVs blew past expectations for its second-quarter sales. Demand is heating up in the industry.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Falls As FAA Grounds Spacecraft Amid Probe Into Richard Branson Flight

    Safety reportedly took a back seat in Virgin Galactic's flight plans. And now the FAA has grounded a spacecraft.

  • Nio Stock Falls As Tesla Rival Cuts Q3 EV Delivery Forecast On Chip Woes

    Li Auto outsold EV startup rivals Nio and Xpeng Motors for a second straight month, while Nio also cut Q3 delivery outlook, as chip woes linger. Nio stock pared losses. The Chinese EV stocks reported EV sales data Wednesday for August, a month in which Beijing cracked down on data gathering by makers of increasingly smart electric vehicles.

  • Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

    Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles. The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year. Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • FAA investigating Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight after it went off course

    The VSS Unity dropped below its protected altitude for 1 minute and 41 seconds, but caused ‘no hazard to the public,’ Virgin Galactic says

  • Why Nikola Stock Just Popped

    Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 2% in 1 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the battery and fuel cell-powered semi truck manufacturer announced it has signed "strategic agreements" with Germany's Bosch Group to supply fuel cells for its trucks. As detailed in Nikola's press release, Bosch will license to Nikola the former's fuel cell module technology, and supply "key components ... including the fuel-cell stack, air compressor with power electronics and control unit with sensors." Nikola will then take these parts and assemble them into fuel cell modules at Nikola's manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, where it will also be manufacturing its own "Tre" fuel cell-powered electric trucks.