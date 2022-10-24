U.S. markets close in 2 hours

The acquisition of Aqua d'Or will not be completed

Royal UNIBREW A/S

In continuation of company announcement no. 58/2021 published on 16 November 2021, we hereby announce that Royal Unibrew’s acquisition of Aqua d’Or from Danone will not be completed. The parties have determined that they will not be able to fulfil the closing conditions and the parties have therefore agreed that the deal will not materialize.

For further information on this announcement:
Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

Attachment


