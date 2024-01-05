Here’s How Acquisition Impacted CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Vltava Fund, an investment management company, recently released its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2023 proved to be a prosperous year for the fund. The letter concentrates on outlining the more noteworthy changes that have occurred within the businesses that the fund owns. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Vltava Fund featured stocks such as CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a health services provider that operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. On January 4, 2024, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stock closed at $80.51 per share. One-month return of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was 7.20%, and its shares lost 12.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has a market capitalization of $104.084 billion.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Vltava Fund stated the following regarding CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS):

“Not every transaction creates value. Some transactions destroy company value. An example of such transaction is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s acquisition of Oak Street Health in early 2023. This acquisition cost CVS $10.6 billion, and, based on metrics cited by the company itself, it seems to us that it was a waste of money for the most part. Unfortunately, CVS has its own history of overpriced acquisitions. The last one prior to that was in 2018, when CVS bought health insurer Aetna for $69 billion. We had assumed that CVS management, which has since changed, would recognise that mistake and learn from it. We were wrong. The acquisition of Oak Street Health is both disappointing and a warning to us. We now have a company in our portfolio whose capital allocation we consider to be poor and that should not be there. Unfortunately, the situation is complicated by the fact that the CVS stock is now very cheap and therefore we are reluctant to dispose of it just yet. We probably will do so, however, when the opportunity arises.”

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 64 hedge fund portfolios held CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) at the end of third quarter which was 66 in the previous quarter.

