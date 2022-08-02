U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,087.57
    -31.06 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,479.25
    -319.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,288.15
    -80.82 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.89
    -4.43 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.38
    +0.49 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0073 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6180
    +0.0120 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5870
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,776.22
    -606.50 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.70
    -1.12 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.97
    -1.45 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Acquisition of Kindred Bolsters Community Offerings

Kindred
·1 min read

Kindred doubles down on professional development in the ESG space.

Acquisition of Kindred bolsters community offerings

Acquisition of Kindred bolsters community offerings
Acquisition of Kindred bolsters community offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred, the community for senior leaders committed to advancing ESG and DEI, has been acquired by a strategic partner. Launching in 2020, Kindred welcomed senior leaders from over 320 organizations.

The acquisition signals a new era of professional development centered around human-first management and navigating today's most relevant topics for business leaders.

"Since its founding, Kindred's mission has been centered on redefining leadership," said Elyssa Byck, co-founder and outgoing CEO of Kindred. "In a world where companies are being asked to rise to meet the demands of stakeholders and shareholders alike, we were presented with an unprecedented opportunity to work with a partner that is just as committed to supporting and investing in leaders to meet this moment."

As Kindred enters this next phase as a company, members will gain more access to real-time support during significant cultural events alongside evergreen support across ESG and DEI. This new partnership signals an investment in more curated ways for members to connect across Kindred, a new and improved Kindred platform, and a refreshed slate of experts and consulting.

The Kindred team will be led by Sarah Madden as General Manager, and Racquel Joseph as Head of Content, supported by Serge Efap and Anish Patel.

About Kindred

Kindred is an executive community of leaders committed to advancing ESG & DEI within their organizations. Kindred provides access to a community of hundreds of leaders, renowned experts across topics ranging from DEI to ESG, and a platform of on-demand resources.

Media Contact
Racquel Joseph
racquel@kindredmembers.com

Related Images






Image 1: Acquisition of Kindred bolsters community offerings



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Vitalik Buterin calls MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor a ‘total clown’

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has taken a shot at MicroStrategy chief executive officer Michael Saylor, calling him a “total clown” after the latter called the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency “inherently unethical.” See related article: Crypto continues tear while Vitalik Buterin says Eth2 ‘not priced in’ Fast facts “Why do maximalists keep picking heroes that turn out […]

  • Tencent and NetEase video game drought continues as China approves another 69 titles, mostly from small developers

    China's publication regulator granted 69 new video game licences on Monday, once again excluding Tencent Holdings and NetEase from the biggest batch of approvals so far this year. The latest list from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), China's top watchdog for video games and other online media, includes 65 mobile titles, with two others for the Nintendo Switch, one for personal computers and one browser-based game. Without any new titles approved in over a year, the two l

  • U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft. San Francisco-based Nomad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • SEC charges 11 with creating, promoting $300 million crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

    The SEC on Monday charges 11 individuals, accusing them of engaging in a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme.

  • Bell set to deliver North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider

    Today, Bell announced that it is set to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in North America of any major provider. As announced previously this year, Bell is already the fastest of any major provider in the country with 3Gbps and is now introducing even faster symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps, the fastest of any speeds offered today by any major provider. With these speeds, and in select areas of Toronto, Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technolog

  • Ethereum needs scalability to retain market share: report

    Bank of America (BofA) has said Ethereum needs improvements in scalability in order to retain its market share from newer blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche and Solana, according to a CoinDesk report. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its upcoming ‘Merge’ will be well worth the wait Fast […]

  • Hackers abuse 'chaotic' Nomad exploit to drain almost $200M in crypto

    Cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad has become the target of crypto’s latest nine-figure attack after hackers abused a "chaotic" security exploit to steal almost $200 million in digital assets. Nomad, a token bridge that allows users to send and receive tokens between Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Evmos (EVMOS), Moonbeam (GLMR) and Milkomeda C1 blockchains, was attacked on Monday, with hackers draining almost all of the protocol's funds. This meant that when a user transferred funds from one blockchain to another, Nomad allegedly never checked the amount, enabling the user to withdraw funds didn't that didn’t belong to them.

  • Coinbase Prime Adds Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

    The product offers another entry point for financial institutions eager to delve into crypto but unsure of how best to do it.

  • Indonesia Briefly Blocks PayPal in Move to Police Its Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia began blocking websites from gaming store Steam to digital wallet PayPal Holdings Inc. over the weekend, making good on promises to bar internet services that don’t register locally and submit to a tightening regulatory regime.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum fall back after posting monthly gains for July

    Bitcoin ended July trading at US$23,737 for a monthly gain of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year when it rose 40%. Ethereum gained about 60% in July. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin fell about 1% on Monday morning in Asia, with […]

  • Lincoln Electric Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

    Lincoln Electric saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 93 the day before.

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following its 11.1% decline in New York on Friday. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements.

  • What Transdigm Group (TDG) Estimates Say About Its Recent Performance

    A closer look at Transdigm Group & Security Solutions' quarterly performance shows how the commercial business is supporting relative softness in defense.

  • The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

    The cosmetics giant has been a longtime licensee of Tom Ford Beauty.

  • Far from Putin’s claims of resilience, Russian economy is being hammered by sanctions and exodus of international companies, Yale report finds

    Media reports trumpeting the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of the international response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine are based on misunderstandings that do not reflect what's happening on the ground, according to a new paper from the Yale School of Management.

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • BA extends ban on short-haul bookings as travel chaos continues - live updates

    BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices Instagram chief relocates to London as Meta scrambles to counter TikTok FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc; Pound falls amid US-China tensions Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: We must all wear hairshirts now to save Germany, and ourselves Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Singapore's Central Bank to Consult Public on Stablecoin Regulations

    The MAS is reviewing a regulatory regime targeting risks involving stablecoins, the minister in charge of the bank said.