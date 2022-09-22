Acquisition of solar development projects

ENEFIT GREEN AS

On 21 September 21 2022, Enefit Green AS signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Rääbiste Põllud OÜ, which owns two early-stage solar development projects in Pärnu County (Estonia) with a planned total capacity of up to 165 MW.

These projects will become part of Enefit Green's long-term development portfolio with the aim to reach final investment decision in 2024.

This transaction is not considered to be a transaction with a related party for the purposes of stock exchange rules, and the supervisory board and management board members of Enefit Green do not have personal interest in this transaction





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.



