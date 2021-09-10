U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.25
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,032.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,632.00
    +73.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.10
    +12.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +1.32 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.41
    -0.55 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8130
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,172.20
    +11.03 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.75
    -5.92 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.01
    +26.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

The acquisition of Solera Beverage Group approved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Royal UNIBREW A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 44/2021 – 10 SEPTEMBER 2021

In continuation of company announcement, no 37/2021, which was published on 1 July 2021, Royal Unibrew is happy to announce that the acquisition of Solera Beverage Group has been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority today and that closing of the deal will happen within the next few days.

As previously announced, Royal Unibrew has agreed to acquire Solera Beverage Group from the private equity fund, CapMan, at an enterprise value of around DKK 770 million (NOK 1.1 billion) on a debt free basis. Solera Beverage Group has around 150 employees and generates normalized revenue (excluding positive COVID-19 effects) of around DKK 1.3 billion and a normalized EBITDA of around DKK 70 million.

Solera Beverage Group is a leading importer and distributor of a strong portfolio of international imported wines, beers, soft drinks and other beverages across Norway, Sweden and Finland. The acquisition adds Norway and Sweden to Royal Unibrew’s geographic footprint with an aim to move these markets towards a multi-beverage business model over time.

This solid platform with a strong route to market will provide Royal Unibrew with an opportunity to sell more of its own brands into Norway and Sweden as well as the optionality of bolt-on acquisitions and extensions of partnerships.

The acquired business complements Hartwall’s trading business (Hartwa-Trade) and adds around DKK 250 million in revenue to Royal Unibrew in Finland on an annual basis.

In total, Solera Beverage Group is the second largest player in the Nordic monopoly markets with a portfolio consisting of more than 700 brands and covering all relevant distribution channels in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE ACQUISITION

The acquired business will be dilutive to group EBIT margins, which is expected to be reduced by around 2 percentage points on an annualized basis. In the coming years, we expect to realize sales as well as distribution synergies and thereby expand the margin of the acquired business.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2021

Full-year EBIT outlook of DKK 1,625-1,700 million is maintained as an approval of the transaction in Q3 2021 was expected and therefore also included in the guidance given in connection with the half-year results on 23 August 2021.

For further information on this Announcement:
Investor Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45
Media Relations: Louise Kapel, tel (+45) 22 20 80 17
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • This Wall Street firm is sticking to its S&P 500 price target. Here’s why it says a correction is overdue.

    There's nothing like higher prices to change the minds of investors — and Wall Street analysts. But one firm is sticking to its guns.

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Affirm Holdings, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was one of the hottest fintech initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2021. Affirm's stock price surged to an all-time high of $146.90 in February before concerns about its valuation, the broader sell-off in tech stocks, and an earnings miss caused its stock to tumble to the mid-$40s in May. But over the past four months, Affirm's stock rallied back to the high $80s. Affirm is trying to disrupt credit card companies, which charge retailers "swipe fees" of about 1% to 3% per purchase.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $75 Right Now

    To begin with, rapidly growing social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) looks ripe for the picking. A quick look at Pinterest's share price performance over the past two months might deter some folks. Pinterest has shed more than a quarter of its value after reporting a sequential decline of 24 million monthly active users (MAU) between the first and second quarter to 454 million.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.