Acquisition Trekitt

Fenix Outdoor International AG
·1 min read

Zug 2021-08-27

Frilufts Retail Europe AB, a subsidiary of Fenix Outdoor International AG, has acquired the UK outdoor retail specialist Trekitt.

Frilufts Retail Europe AB has acquired all outstanding shares in the UK outdoor retail specialist Trekitt. Trekitt shows annual sales of around 12 MEUR.

Frilufts Retail Europe, “Frilufts”, consists of four retail chains operating within the outdoor retail segment: Globetrotter in Germany, Naturkompaniet in Sweden and Norway, Partioaitta in Finland and Friluftsland in Denmark. The total sales of Frilufts last year was MEUR 264.

Trekitt was established by the Trepte family in Abergavenny at the foot of the Black Mountains in 1986. The company consist of one store in Hereford and a fast-growing specialized e-com business. Trekitt provides top quality equipment and clothing for mountaineers, hill walkers, climbers and travellers and has grown over the years to cater for a wide range of outdoor activities.

Henrik Hoffman, CEO Frilufts Retail Europe, says “Trekitt hold large stocks of specialist clothing and equipment from the world’s best outdoor brands backed up by their award winning customer service. Trekitt is more than a shop, it is a service for adventure, and the team fully understand that to get the most from your passion you need the best kit that is fit for purpose and suits you personally”.

Find out more about Trekitt on https://www.trekitt.co.uk/

The acquisition will have a limited effect on the total financial key figures for Fenix Outdoor International group.

For further information please contact Henrik Hoffman + 46 705 85 45 25

Attachment


